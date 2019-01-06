Latest News Editor's Choice


Soldiers pay date brought forward

by Staff reporter
2019-01-06
The government has also brought forward this month's pay dates for the different workers in the public sector.

Members of the Zimbabwe National Army, Airforce of Zimbabwe and Prisons and Correctional Services, Zimbabwe Republic Police, health and education sectors will receive their salaries on the 14th of January, while the rest of the civil service and pensioners will get paid on Wednesday the 16th  of this month.

Meanwhile, Dr Hungwe has said the government recognises and appreciates the readiness of the social partners to urgently discuss concrete proposals to support and capacitate public sector workers to deliver services that the nation needs within mutually recognised and sustainable parameters.

