Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe's farmers urge cloud seeding as drought withers crops

by Bloomberg
1 hr ago | Views
Zimbabwe farmers are urging authorities to undertake cloud seeding to ease an early-season drought that's hurting crops and destroying cattle pastures.

The four-week dry spell has caused some farmers to delay planting summer crops, which include the country's staple corn, while those that sowed earlier have seen plants withering in the absence of rain.

Zimbabwe has for decades seeded clouds with silver iodide, which can thicken them to encourage rain by cooling water droplets and making them heavier. The science is disputed by some meteorologists.

"We expected a drought, but didn't think it would be this serious, this early," said Wonder Chabikwa, the President of the Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers' Union. While it's too early to estimate the effects on harvests, the government should start cloud seeding to "save the situation," he said.

Zimbabwe has endured intermittent food shortages since the government began an often-violent program that seized most white-owned, large-scale farms from 2000. The situation has been exacerbated by periodic droughts.

Today, the country is a net importer of crops like soy, used as animal feed, and often corn.

Zimbabwe's meteorological department expects "normal to below normal rainfall" between December and March, it said in an emailed response to questions.

Traditionally, rain falls between late November and early April.

Bring the rain

While parts of the country could expect heavy rain in January, it is mostly moving in from from the south, the department said. Zimbabwe relies mainly on the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone weather phenomenon, which brings rain down from the equator.

While the start to the season has been poor, especially for crops like corn and soy, farmers may be able to re-plant with short-season varieties and salvage harvests if rain arrives from the north, farmer groups said. They have advised their members to sell older livestock and concentrate on feeding young animals because of diminished grazing area.

"We used to plant in mid-November, nowadays we plant in mid-December because the rains come later," said Shereni Shiri, a small-scale farmer in Zimbabwe's Northern Guruve district. "But planting in January? It's foolish to think you'll reap a good crop because by the time you come to harvest, the days will be shorter with less sun."

Source - Bloomberg

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Soldiers pay date brought forward

1 hr ago | 656 Views

Govt meets civil servants tomorrow

1 hr ago | 360 Views

PHOTO: Journalist beaten for filming police assaulting vendors

1 hr ago | 442 Views

Soldiers demand to be served first at fuel garage

2 hrs ago | 1381 Views

WATCH: Tatenda Taibu's no holds barred documentray

2 hrs ago | 431 Views

Zimbabwe GDP to grow 3.7% in 2019, World Bank

3 hrs ago | 618 Views

Chidhakwa, Gudyanga trial deferred to Thursday

3 hrs ago | 236 Views

Harare City Council runs out of fuel

4 hrs ago | 1445 Views

'Mthuli Ncube does not stay in a hotel'

5 hrs ago | 4569 Views
" align="left" style="margin-right: 10px;vertical-align: top;width: 80px;height:80px;">

PHOTOS: Police arrest vendors in Harare

6 hrs ago | 3509 Views

Komichi acted illegally when he announced results

6 hrs ago | 2035 Views

False start in ZCTU court case

6 hrs ago | 540 Views

Ndlovu extends Bosso stay

6 hrs ago | 570 Views

Minister slams 'USD Service Stations'

6 hrs ago | 1973 Views

Woman seeks maintenance from A-Level student

6 hrs ago | 1929 Views

Did Prophet Ukama's December 3 death prophecy come to pass?

6 hrs ago | 1202 Views

Civil servants pay dates announced as gvt avoids strike

6 hrs ago | 2664 Views

Jonathan Moyo slapped with lawsuit

7 hrs ago | 5319 Views

Austerity does not bring prosperity - ED, stop destroying our lives, please!

7 hrs ago | 742 Views

'Mnangagwa is ignoring me' says Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 3417 Views

Sanctions must go: Zimbabwe's 2019 clarion call

8 hrs ago | 613 Views

The Pains and Effects of ZanuPF Lies

8 hrs ago | 757 Views

Learn how to successfully grow your business by following these steps

8 hrs ago | 638 Views

Jonathan Moyo's lies on Masiyiwa exposed?

8 hrs ago | 2545 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF can only be removed by protests

8 hrs ago | 1849 Views

Zimbabweans become more restless

8 hrs ago | 1385 Views

Honesty will pull Mnangagwa's govt out of mess

8 hrs ago | 714 Views

Mnangagwa joke - Comic Pastor called for questioning by police

9 hrs ago | 2077 Views

Travellers stranded in Zimbabwe as fuel crisis grows

9 hrs ago | 2285 Views

Teachers' unions blasts 'bogus' Joint Negotiations Council

9 hrs ago | 735 Views

Fuel price goes down

9 hrs ago | 1745 Views

Political drama engulfs 2018

9 hrs ago | 256 Views

Zimbabwe churches commit to political dialogue

9 hrs ago | 260 Views

Lack of litter bins worries BCC

9 hrs ago | 124 Views

RBZ fails to release money for refuse trucks

9 hrs ago | 288 Views

Mnangagwa given a 14-day notice

9 hrs ago | 1803 Views

Cost of living adjustment for civil servants: PSC

9 hrs ago | 2382 Views

Swiss foreign minister in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 460 Views

Zimbabwe government lacks competent P.R and proper research

9 hrs ago | 221 Views

Musona linked with US move

9 hrs ago | 669 Views

Mphoko daughter-in-law's extortion trial opens Monday

9 hrs ago | 436 Views

Chimene dodges daughter's funeral

9 hrs ago | 2436 Views

Mnangagwa divides teachers

9 hrs ago | 1234 Views

Chamisa finalising the integration of MDC structures

9 hrs ago | 1598 Views

Mnangagwa running out of time

10 hrs ago | 1096 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa talks back on the cards

10 hrs ago | 2932 Views

Grace Mugabe's sister turns State witness in land scam

10 hrs ago | 1273 Views

Mugabe sells Hong Kong villa at a loss?

10 hrs ago | 689 Views

Mangoma, Zesa bosses appear in court over $3 million fraud

10 hrs ago | 274 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days