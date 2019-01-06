Latest News Editor's Choice


'Mnangagwa clueless and in disarray' says Ibbo Mandaza

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago
SAPES Trust Director Ibbo Mandaza says Emmerson Mnangagwa and his team in government are the most clueless stewards who are incapable of running the country.

"Comrades, the crisis in Zimbabwe requires more than a plea for a dialogue with a regime that has evidently failed." Mandaza said. "More than that, we have known for two decades or more that it is a regime incapable of reform; and its current stewards represent the most clueless ever.

"So, now that the country is burning and those purportedly in charge are clueless and virtually in disarray, what is to be done?"

Mandaza's statements come after the country has experienced the worst economic conditions since 2009. Fuel shortage has hit the whole country including hospitals, prices of commodities have gone high and the civil servants have engaged in massive strikes.

Mandaza further questioned why MDC  was still working with ZANU PF in parliament if they wanted to solve the crisis.

"Have I implied that the opposition in Zimbabwe is an obliging and complicit one? If not, why does it not pull out of parliament, disengage with the regime, and make concert with the urban areas - including those classes now on strike - which are most aggrieved by the malaise?"

On Wednesday MDC Leader Nelson Chamisa made a plea for to dialogue to President Emmerson Mnangagwa who has been snubbing his letters since pre-election time.

"I've met with many on our worsening situation and unbearable suffering. The back-to-school burden, high prices, non-performing economy, joblessness and worthless salaries bring sorrow. On this, I call upon my brother Mnangagwa to urgent dialogue to solve our politics and economics or it gets worse."

Chamisa also revealed that he has been doing frantic efforts to meet Mnangagwa but has failed.

"I have written letters without a reply before and after elections and I have met with potential mediators in the church. I have engaged leaders in SADC and AU and I made a public statement of invitation."

Zimbabweans have insisted that dialogue between the two is essential to solve the Zimbabwean crisis.



Source - Byo24News

