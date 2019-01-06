Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe's grand fuel heist

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe consumed almost 480 million more litres of petrol and diesel in six months between June and November last year than in the same period in 2017, a gargantuan 77 percent extra, at an additional foreign currency cost of more than US$200 million, The Herald reported.

It is not known as of now who used the extra fuel and for what. Figures released by the Ministry of Energy and Power Development show that consumption of diesel and petrol in the first five months of last year roughly tracked consumption in the same period a year earlier.

There was an anomaly with petrol, with March 2018 consumption more than twice the March 2017 level, but that was partly compensated by the January 2018 level which was more than 40 percent below the January 2017 level.

But between June and November consumption rose exponentially each month with diesel peaking in October at 109 percent of the October 2017 level and petrol in September hitting 126 percent of the 2017 level. Consumption then started dropping sharply and by November both fuels were around 38 percent above 2017 levels.

Diesel consumption was 71 percent higher in the six months, June to November overall, while petrol was 86 percent.

Generally, fuel consumption in an economy, especially over a short period like a year, should mirror economic growth. An increase in the GDP of 5 percent should be matched by an increase in fuel consumption of 5 percent, economists say.

Other factors can make the growth in fuel use higher or lower than economic growth. If the growth is in sectors where fuel is a larger cost factor, fuel use growth will likely be higher than economic growth.

The fact that the bulges on the graph were similar for diesel and petrol discounts explanations around more personal use or more people driving to work. A high percentage of diesel fuel is used by commercial entities than by private commuters. Thus one would expect a close correlation between diesel consumption and economic growth. Similar consumption bulges for diesel and petrol also remove ethanol percentages from the equation.

The percentage of ethanol in petrol has varied, but the biggest ethanol shortage in 2018 was earlier in the year, when consumption more closely matched 2017 levels. And in any case the maximum percentage ever was 20 percent.

A lot of Zimbabwe's growth between 2017 and 2018 was in agriculture, where there would be higher fuel consumption and higher transport use bringing the harvests to market. But the April and May consumption figures, the busiest harvest period, closely track the equivalent in 2017 and even the June figure is not that much higher.

Logistics experts noted that the switch in the Zimbabwean economy from less imported consumer goods to more local production tends to push down average transport distances of truck runs because of reduced distances. The election last July would have had an effect, but not in the hundreds of millions of litres.

The May figures for 2017 and 2018 are close, while the climb in June and July for diesel was below the peak consumption although petrol did have a spike in July.

But analysts said an extra 130 million litres in July could not be explained by the election. This would imply that every man, woman and child in Zimbabwe each drove 100km on election business.

The total extra consumption of 479 million litres in the six months of the bulge comes to around 12 000 loads of 40 000-litre tankers. But even the 12 000 loads would be 2 000 a month or close on 70 a day.

At peak consumption there would be more than 100 extra tanker loads a day, seven days a week. There were suggestions that Zimbabwean fuel was being smuggled over borders by dealers wanting to acquire foreign currency, in exchange for the transfer dollars they were using to buy the fuel in the first place, and to take advantage of arbitraging between regional fuel prices. But 100 full tankers a day crossing the border out of Zimbabwe would probably be noticed.

There has been a number of new service stations in 2018, but that should not affect demand or sales, but simply redistribute market share.

Economic growth driving fuel consumption can most of the new stations. On the other hand the black market can see a percentage of fuel sales looped through semi-criminal dealers but the same quantity reaches the end users. The monetary value of diesel and petrol during the five months, as recorded by ZimStats, shows the same bulges on the graphs, but less dramatic than the consumption bulges.

This is because the cost of fuel was usually falling in the six months. Pump prices do not vary much since a large fraction of the pump price is made up of fixed costs: pipeline and haulage charges, taxes, levies and mark-ups for oil companies and service stations are all in cents per litre.

The actual cost of the fuel as it arrives in Zimbabwe is a lot less than the pump price. But the bulge, much of it without obvious explanation, still chewed up more than $200 million more in the six months between June to November last year than the same period in 2017.

Analysts noted a challenge however in that the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, which allocates all the foreign currency for fuel imports, either directly or through the oil companies, and the energy regulator, Zera, both only monitor use of the currency based on the paperwork generated. But neither they, nor ZimStats nor anyone else goes beyond monitor the total imported.

For instance, service stations are rarely checked, and even then only when there is a specific complaint, and no one monitors fuel consumption once vehicles leave a service station. Thus no one knows who bought and used that extra 480 million litres in the six months and what it was used for.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

16 days activism, so what?

13 mins ago | 52 Views

Plot to raid NGO offices unearthed

20 mins ago | 194 Views

Strong DRC Church shames puppet Zimbabwe Christians

44 mins ago | 767 Views

'Mnangagwa is ignoring me' cried Chamisa - at least, not stupid to believe you will resolve his illegitimacy

59 mins ago | 482 Views

101 fuel tankers arrive in Zimbabwe

60 mins ago | 2218 Views

Zanu PF is feeling heat of worsen economic meltdown – it is back to blaming sanctions

1 hr ago | 513 Views

Activist calls for massive uprising in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 2099 Views

Mnangagwa is ready to engage Chamisa ..... but

2 hrs ago | 2664 Views

Chamisa' MDC blasts Mnangagwa's five-nation foreign junket

2 hrs ago | 985 Views

Mnangagwa's defining moment

2 hrs ago | 1145 Views

Zanu-PF grandstanding on luxuries, entitlements, claims MDC

2 hrs ago | 449 Views

Mnangagwa's foreign trip ill-timed

2 hrs ago | 472 Views

Zesa garnishes Bhasikiti account over $133 000 debt

2 hrs ago | 327 Views

SAA starts to collect millions owed by Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 428 Views

Govt threatens to cancel fuel retailers' licenses

2 hrs ago | 751 Views

Gweru 'ignores' typhoid victim lawsuit

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Mnangagwa's trips to nowhere

2 hrs ago | 330 Views

Clemens Westerhof returns to Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 606 Views

Zimbabwe man strangled wife to death in London, then hanged self

2 hrs ago | 402 Views

DRC opposition leader declared winner of presidential poll

2 hrs ago | 769 Views

Harare won't charge in US dollars

2 hrs ago | 294 Views

Mnangagwa's Cabinet fails to sit

2 hrs ago | 463 Views

Govt holds fuel crisis meeting

2 hrs ago | 571 Views

Anxious Mnangagwa looking East

2 hrs ago | 239 Views

Fugitive prisoner named

2 hrs ago | 578 Views

Cop, 2 accomplices sued for abducting villager

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

BCC warns against aiding flash floods

2 hrs ago | 251 Views

Pre-term baby discharged as doctors’ strike continues

2 hrs ago | 256 Views

Thieving soldier caught at Mugabe residency

2 hrs ago | 332 Views

$2m fraud unearthed at Beitbridge Hospital

2 hrs ago | 304 Views

Tsano, Akbay reunite at Ngezi

2 hrs ago | 198 Views

Dembare in deep $250,000 trouble

2 hrs ago | 209 Views

Civil servants threaten govt shutdown

3 hrs ago | 455 Views

Rinomhota chooses Warriors

3 hrs ago | 285 Views

Thomas Mapfumo farewell gig date set

3 hrs ago | 228 Views

Zimbabwe govt evicts 1 000 resettled villagers

3 hrs ago | 257 Views

Suspected rapist freed after police bungle

3 hrs ago | 215 Views

2 prophets convicted of theft

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Doctors' hearings clarified

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

Man dies due to 'excessive' alcohol intake

3 hrs ago | 197 Views

Cop, soldiers 'kill' maize seed 'thief'

3 hrs ago | 194 Views

MDC struck with confusion?

3 hrs ago | 310 Views

Bulawayo's dams hold 30 months water supply

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Harare, Chinese firm negotiate $350m deal

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

Chitungwiza terminates parking contract

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

380 000 pass through Beitbridge for holidays

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

Schools report 100% teacher turnout?

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

Zanu-PF youths warn 'fence-sitting' ministers

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

'ED Pfee' hitmaker's home torched

3 hrs ago | 412 Views

Strive Masiyiwa's call on Zimbabwe sanctions justified

3 hrs ago | 133 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days