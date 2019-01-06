Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Govt, civil servants crunch meeting on today

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT is today expected to table the cost of living adjustment it is offering to civil servants when it meets their representatives in Harare.

The meeting, to be held under the auspices of the National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC), is also expected to propose a range of non-monetary benefits for Government workers.

These include residential stands, housing mortgages, vehicle loan schemes and access to medical care and insurance cover. Government officially invited the Apex Council, a body that brings together public staff associations, yesterday.

"We have been invited to the meeting and it will take place at 12pm at Kaguvi Building," said Apex Council chairwoman Mrs Cecelia Alexander.

The two parties on Monday held a preliminary consultative meeting where the Government acknowledged the challenges faced by its employees due to exchange rate and pricing distortions.

It indicated its readiness to offer a salary increment. Civil Service Commission (CSC) chairman Dr Vincent Hungwe said on Monday at the meeting that Government would announce the cost of living adjustment on offer and how it would be distributed across grades.

"It will outline the principles that will underpin the allocation of the integrated cost of living adjustment (COLA) announced by Government focusing on the following; the distribution of the COLA across all grades of workers, the proportion of the COLA to be allocated as basic salary and housing and transport allowances and the distribution of the COLA to rural versus urban workers," he said.

The meeting, he said, will also adopt a common position on the need to adopt a programmatic approach in determining monetary and non-monetary benefits for civil servants in the future.

"It will identify the range of non-monetary benefits, including the provision of land for housing in major towns, cities and growth points, the provision of residential mortgage schemes and vehicle loans and promoting sustainable access to medical care," said Dr Hungwe.

"It will also agree on a roadmap to roll out establishment of a public service pension scheme based on a funded and defined benefit modality that is guaranteed by Government to protect contributors and generate input to align the current legislation that guides labour relations in the public sector to the Constitution."

He said input would be solicited on the amendment of the Public Service Act, the establishment of the Public Service Collective Bargaining Council and the creation of Tripartite Negotiating Forum to facilitate dialogue among the social partners.

Apex Council secretary Mr David Dzatsunga said they expected any adjustment to cushion the workers from the prevailing economic challenges.

"The Apex Council will approach the make-or-break NJNC meeting with the anticipation that Government will address the major concerns that civil servants brought to the attention of the ministers on Monday, which concerns Government agreed were real," he said.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

16 days activism, so what?

13 mins ago | 50 Views

Plot to raid NGO offices unearthed

20 mins ago | 189 Views

Strong DRC Church shames puppet Zimbabwe Christians

43 mins ago | 748 Views

'Mnangagwa is ignoring me' cried Chamisa - at least, not stupid to believe you will resolve his illegitimacy

58 mins ago | 477 Views

101 fuel tankers arrive in Zimbabwe

59 mins ago | 2200 Views

Zanu PF is feeling heat of worsen economic meltdown – it is back to blaming sanctions

1 hr ago | 510 Views

Activist calls for massive uprising in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 2087 Views

Mnangagwa is ready to engage Chamisa ..... but

2 hrs ago | 2653 Views

Chamisa' MDC blasts Mnangagwa's five-nation foreign junket

2 hrs ago | 980 Views

Mnangagwa's defining moment

2 hrs ago | 1140 Views

Zanu-PF grandstanding on luxuries, entitlements, claims MDC

2 hrs ago | 448 Views

Mnangagwa's foreign trip ill-timed

2 hrs ago | 470 Views

Zesa garnishes Bhasikiti account over $133 000 debt

2 hrs ago | 324 Views

SAA starts to collect millions owed by Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 428 Views

Govt threatens to cancel fuel retailers' licenses

2 hrs ago | 747 Views

Gweru 'ignores' typhoid victim lawsuit

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Mnangagwa's trips to nowhere

2 hrs ago | 329 Views

Clemens Westerhof returns to Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 604 Views

Zimbabwe man strangled wife to death in London, then hanged self

2 hrs ago | 400 Views

DRC opposition leader declared winner of presidential poll

2 hrs ago | 763 Views

Harare won't charge in US dollars

2 hrs ago | 292 Views

Mnangagwa's Cabinet fails to sit

2 hrs ago | 462 Views

Govt holds fuel crisis meeting

2 hrs ago | 569 Views

Anxious Mnangagwa looking East

2 hrs ago | 239 Views

Fugitive prisoner named

2 hrs ago | 578 Views

Cop, 2 accomplices sued for abducting villager

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

BCC warns against aiding flash floods

2 hrs ago | 249 Views

Pre-term baby discharged as doctors’ strike continues

2 hrs ago | 256 Views

Thieving soldier caught at Mugabe residency

2 hrs ago | 332 Views

$2m fraud unearthed at Beitbridge Hospital

2 hrs ago | 303 Views

Tsano, Akbay reunite at Ngezi

2 hrs ago | 197 Views

Dembare in deep $250,000 trouble

2 hrs ago | 208 Views

Civil servants threaten govt shutdown

2 hrs ago | 453 Views

Rinomhota chooses Warriors

3 hrs ago | 285 Views

Thomas Mapfumo farewell gig date set

3 hrs ago | 228 Views

Zimbabwe govt evicts 1 000 resettled villagers

3 hrs ago | 257 Views

Suspected rapist freed after police bungle

3 hrs ago | 215 Views

2 prophets convicted of theft

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Doctors' hearings clarified

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

Man dies due to 'excessive' alcohol intake

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

Cop, soldiers 'kill' maize seed 'thief'

3 hrs ago | 194 Views

MDC struck with confusion?

3 hrs ago | 310 Views

Bulawayo's dams hold 30 months water supply

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Harare, Chinese firm negotiate $350m deal

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

Chitungwiza terminates parking contract

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

380 000 pass through Beitbridge for holidays

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

Schools report 100% teacher turnout?

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zanu-PF youths warn 'fence-sitting' ministers

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

'ED Pfee' hitmaker's home torched

3 hrs ago | 412 Views

Strive Masiyiwa's call on Zimbabwe sanctions justified

3 hrs ago | 133 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days