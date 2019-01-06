Zanu-PF youths warn 'fence-sitting' ministers

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Zanu-PF Manicaland Youth League says it is fully behind the national executive's call for the dismissal of Cabinet ministers, permanent secretaries and other civil servants who are not fully rallying behind the President.Youth League provincial secretary for administration Masimbamakuru Kangai made the announcement at a Press briefing held in Mutare on Monday."As the Manicaland Youth League, we want to fully support our national executive on the demands they made on the 4th of January 2019," he said."Just to reiterate, all Cabinet ministers, permanent secretaries, principal directors and other civil servants who are not fully behind His Excellency President Mnangagwa's vision should be relieved of their duties with immediate effect. As Manicaland Youth League we are also urging the Government to include youths in land committees from provincial to the district level."Kangai urged Government to forfeit all unused mines and those lying idle."There are some mining claims in Manicaland which are being used for speculative purposes and depriving our province and the nation of revenue and the much needed foreign currency," he said.He thanked President Mnangagwa and his Government for unveiling $5 million for the Zimunya-Marange community ownership trust. Kangai urged companies and other stakeholders operating in Chiadzwa diamond fields to employ youths from the province.He also warned political parties to desist from violence and other ills that disturb the peace.