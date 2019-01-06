Schools report 100% teacher turnout?

News / National

by Staff reporter

SCHOOLS in Manicaland Province are geared for the new term, with all teachers and staff having reported for duty as usual following Government's ongservice.A snap survey by The Herald showed that almost all schools in Mutare started the new term on a good note.Chancellor Primary School headmaster Mr Masimba Chihowa said the school remained focused on churning out the best pupils in the country."We believe human capital development is very a sensitive issue and we have not shifted our focus on developing it," he said."We are attending to our duties and asking parents to play their part and give their children the required support necessary to make a child progressive."Other headmasters who spoke to The Herald expressed optimism that the outcome of the salary negotiations with Government would boost employees' morale.Baring Primary School head Mr Edward Mudede said: "We are patiently waiting for the responses from unions that are representing us."Manicaland provincial education director Mr Edward Shumba said the province had received positive reports from most of the districts."A normal situation is prevailing in the province, I have received reports from several districts like Mutasa, Buhera Makoni, Chimanimani and Mutare that all things are set for the new term," said Mr Shumba."So far, we have not received any report from any school of absent or striking teachers. This shows that there is a 100 percent staff attendance."