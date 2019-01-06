Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Schools report 100% teacher turnout?

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
SCHOOLS in Manicaland Province are geared for the new term, with all teachers and staff having reported for duty as usual following Government's ongservice.

A snap survey by The Herald showed that almost all schools in Mutare started the new term on a good note.

Chancellor Primary School headmaster Mr Masimba Chihowa said the school remained focused on churning out the best pupils in the country.

"We believe human capital development is very a sensitive issue and we have not shifted our focus on developing it," he said.

"We are attending to our duties and asking parents to play their part and give their children the required support necessary to make a child progressive."

Other headmasters who spoke to The Herald expressed optimism that the outcome of the salary negotiations with Government would boost employees' morale.

Baring Primary School head Mr Edward Mudede said: "We are patiently waiting for the responses from unions that are representing us."

Manicaland provincial education director Mr Edward Shumba said the province had received positive reports from most of the districts.

"A normal situation is prevailing in the province, I have received reports from several districts like Mutasa, Buhera Makoni, Chimanimani and Mutare that all things are set for the new term," said Mr Shumba.

"So far, we have not received any report from any school of absent or striking teachers. This shows that there is a 100 percent staff attendance."

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

16 days activism, so what?

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Plot to raid NGO offices unearthed

9 mins ago | 48 Views

Strong DRC Church shames puppet Zimbabwe Christians

32 mins ago | 548 Views

'Mnangagwa is ignoring me' cried Chamisa - at least, not stupid to believe you will resolve his illegitimacy

48 mins ago | 355 Views

101 fuel tankers arrive in Zimbabwe

48 mins ago | 1701 Views

Zanu PF is feeling heat of worsen economic meltdown – it is back to blaming sanctions

1 hr ago | 444 Views

Activist calls for massive uprising in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 1863 Views

Mnangagwa is ready to engage Chamisa ..... but

2 hrs ago | 2446 Views

Chamisa' MDC blasts Mnangagwa's five-nation foreign junket

2 hrs ago | 920 Views

Mnangagwa's defining moment

2 hrs ago | 1068 Views

Zanu-PF grandstanding on luxuries, entitlements, claims MDC

2 hrs ago | 420 Views

Mnangagwa's foreign trip ill-timed

2 hrs ago | 448 Views

Zesa garnishes Bhasikiti account over $133 000 debt

2 hrs ago | 312 Views

SAA starts to collect millions owed by Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 398 Views

Govt threatens to cancel fuel retailers' licenses

2 hrs ago | 707 Views

Gweru 'ignores' typhoid victim lawsuit

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Mnangagwa's trips to nowhere

2 hrs ago | 318 Views

Clemens Westerhof returns to Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 565 Views

Zimbabwe man strangled wife to death in London, then hanged self

2 hrs ago | 367 Views

DRC opposition leader declared winner of presidential poll

2 hrs ago | 723 Views

Harare won't charge in US dollars

2 hrs ago | 269 Views

Mnangagwa's Cabinet fails to sit

2 hrs ago | 426 Views

Govt holds fuel crisis meeting

2 hrs ago | 532 Views

Anxious Mnangagwa looking East

2 hrs ago | 223 Views

Fugitive prisoner named

2 hrs ago | 566 Views

Cop, 2 accomplices sued for abducting villager

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

BCC warns against aiding flash floods

2 hrs ago | 241 Views

Pre-term baby discharged as doctors’ strike continues

2 hrs ago | 249 Views

Thieving soldier caught at Mugabe residency

2 hrs ago | 319 Views

$2m fraud unearthed at Beitbridge Hospital

2 hrs ago | 293 Views

Tsano, Akbay reunite at Ngezi

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

Dembare in deep $250,000 trouble

2 hrs ago | 200 Views

Civil servants threaten govt shutdown

2 hrs ago | 432 Views

Rinomhota chooses Warriors

2 hrs ago | 269 Views

Thomas Mapfumo farewell gig date set

2 hrs ago | 217 Views

Zimbabwe govt evicts 1 000 resettled villagers

2 hrs ago | 247 Views

Suspected rapist freed after police bungle

2 hrs ago | 210 Views

2 prophets convicted of theft

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Doctors' hearings clarified

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Man dies due to 'excessive' alcohol intake

2 hrs ago | 187 Views

Cop, soldiers 'kill' maize seed 'thief'

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

MDC struck with confusion?

2 hrs ago | 295 Views

Bulawayo's dams hold 30 months water supply

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Harare, Chinese firm negotiate $350m deal

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Chitungwiza terminates parking contract

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

380 000 pass through Beitbridge for holidays

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Zanu-PF youths warn 'fence-sitting' ministers

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

'ED Pfee' hitmaker's home torched

3 hrs ago | 390 Views

Strive Masiyiwa's call on Zimbabwe sanctions justified

3 hrs ago | 125 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days