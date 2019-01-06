Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

380 000 pass through Beitbridge for holidays

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
TRAVELLERS who entered the country through Beitbridge Border Post during the just ended festive season increased to 381 520 from 345 987 last year.

The assistant regional immigration officer in charge of Beitbridge, Mr Nqobile Ncube attributed the surge in entries to the confidence travellers had with the level of efficiency and organisation among border authorities.

"Though the movement of travellers increased on the arrivals side, we had the situation under control," he said.

"We employed the border efficiency management system where we harmonised operations with local and South African officials to ensure that travellers spent the shortest possible time at the border.

"Some of the measures included the re-organisation of the border, where traffic is separated into pedestrians, motorists, buses, commercial and visitors. This initiative has proved to be effective and we are looking to improve from our past experience as we prepare for the Easter Holidays coming in the not so distant future."

Mr Ncube said they were clearing an average of 30 000 people daily at the country and Sadc's busiest inland port in December alone. He said off peak, they cleared about 14 000 travellers per day.

The department set its festive season between December 5 last year and January 15 this year. Mr Ncube said they were also having period review meetings with both local and their counterparts on the South African side to ensure that the border was user friendly.

"You will also note that more people have become knowledgeable and accustomed to using the border post other than resorting to irregular migration and hence we continue to have an increase in people with valid travel documents," said Mr Ncube.

He said they had also deployed a Regional Compliance and Enforcement Unit to curb issues of rent-seeking, child smuggling and border jumping. Mr Ncube said the initiative had led to a reduction in cases of child smuggling which had become perennial.

"It is pleasing to note that other than making the border user friendly, we have managed to penetrate some syndicates which were operating illegal parallel structures at the border and reduce cases of child smuggling," he said.

"However, let me warn all those with a penchant of breaking the law that the Regional Compliance and Enforcement Unit is here to stay. We are not relenting, people must live within the confines of the law."

Mr Ncube said though they had witnessed an upsurge in South Africa bound traffic between January 1 and 5 the situation was returning to normal as most of the people crossed into the neighbouring country between Saturday and Sunday. He said they had adequately deployed staff to deal with the spike in human and vehicular traffic during the festive season.

A border official, who preferred anonymity said they had cleared over 100 000 vehicles at the border in December alone.

These include light passenger vehicles, buses and haulage trucks. It is also understood that the separation of traffic into red and green routes by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority has been paying dividends in the last two years. The red route is used by those with goods to declare, while the green route is for those with nothing to declare.



Source - the ehrald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

16 days activism, so what?

13 mins ago | 51 Views

Plot to raid NGO offices unearthed

20 mins ago | 189 Views

Strong DRC Church shames puppet Zimbabwe Christians

43 mins ago | 751 Views

'Mnangagwa is ignoring me' cried Chamisa - at least, not stupid to believe you will resolve his illegitimacy

58 mins ago | 477 Views

101 fuel tankers arrive in Zimbabwe

59 mins ago | 2202 Views

Zanu PF is feeling heat of worsen economic meltdown – it is back to blaming sanctions

1 hr ago | 512 Views

Activist calls for massive uprising in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 2089 Views

Mnangagwa is ready to engage Chamisa ..... but

2 hrs ago | 2654 Views

Chamisa' MDC blasts Mnangagwa's five-nation foreign junket

2 hrs ago | 981 Views

Mnangagwa's defining moment

2 hrs ago | 1141 Views

Zanu-PF grandstanding on luxuries, entitlements, claims MDC

2 hrs ago | 448 Views

Mnangagwa's foreign trip ill-timed

2 hrs ago | 470 Views

Zesa garnishes Bhasikiti account over $133 000 debt

2 hrs ago | 325 Views

SAA starts to collect millions owed by Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 428 Views

Govt threatens to cancel fuel retailers' licenses

2 hrs ago | 749 Views

Gweru 'ignores' typhoid victim lawsuit

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Mnangagwa's trips to nowhere

2 hrs ago | 329 Views

Clemens Westerhof returns to Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 604 Views

Zimbabwe man strangled wife to death in London, then hanged self

2 hrs ago | 400 Views

DRC opposition leader declared winner of presidential poll

2 hrs ago | 764 Views

Harare won't charge in US dollars

2 hrs ago | 292 Views

Mnangagwa's Cabinet fails to sit

2 hrs ago | 462 Views

Govt holds fuel crisis meeting

2 hrs ago | 570 Views

Anxious Mnangagwa looking East

2 hrs ago | 239 Views

Fugitive prisoner named

2 hrs ago | 578 Views

Cop, 2 accomplices sued for abducting villager

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

BCC warns against aiding flash floods

2 hrs ago | 249 Views

Pre-term baby discharged as doctors’ strike continues

2 hrs ago | 256 Views

Thieving soldier caught at Mugabe residency

2 hrs ago | 332 Views

$2m fraud unearthed at Beitbridge Hospital

2 hrs ago | 303 Views

Tsano, Akbay reunite at Ngezi

2 hrs ago | 197 Views

Dembare in deep $250,000 trouble

2 hrs ago | 208 Views

Civil servants threaten govt shutdown

2 hrs ago | 453 Views

Rinomhota chooses Warriors

3 hrs ago | 285 Views

Thomas Mapfumo farewell gig date set

3 hrs ago | 228 Views

Zimbabwe govt evicts 1 000 resettled villagers

3 hrs ago | 257 Views

Suspected rapist freed after police bungle

3 hrs ago | 215 Views

2 prophets convicted of theft

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Doctors' hearings clarified

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

Man dies due to 'excessive' alcohol intake

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

Cop, soldiers 'kill' maize seed 'thief'

3 hrs ago | 194 Views

MDC struck with confusion?

3 hrs ago | 310 Views

Bulawayo's dams hold 30 months water supply

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Harare, Chinese firm negotiate $350m deal

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

Chitungwiza terminates parking contract

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Schools report 100% teacher turnout?

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

Zanu-PF youths warn 'fence-sitting' ministers

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

'ED Pfee' hitmaker's home torched

3 hrs ago | 412 Views

Strive Masiyiwa's call on Zimbabwe sanctions justified

3 hrs ago | 133 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days