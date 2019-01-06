Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chitungwiza terminates parking contract

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Chitungwiza Municipality recently terminated its contract with Parkrite Africa owned by Clyna Trading, a private company responsible for the parking management system in the town, due to a number of issues including failure to remit funds.

The council signed a five-year contract with Clyna Trading in March 2013 where the firm was responsible for electronic billing and collection of fees, rentals and other applicable rates for motor vehicles within the jurisdiction of the municipality.

Town clerk Dr George Makunde confirmed the development.

"Yes, we recently terminated the contract with Clyna Trading, but we still have some pending matters," he said. "There was also a resolution passed by the former councillors to terminate the contract."

Dr Makunde said they were still waiting for their auditors to determine the value of investment made by Clyna Trading.

"Our auditors are still on the ground together with those of Clyna to verify the value of investment that was made by Clyna," he said.

"They have to determine the amount of money which should have been paid to the council and that which was submitted during the course of the engagement."

The council's finance director Mrs Evangelista Machona told a special council meeting that she had written a letter to Clyna claiming council's dues, but the firm did not respond and was also dragging its feet on engaging an external auditor.


Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

16 days activism, so what?

13 mins ago | 51 Views

Plot to raid NGO offices unearthed

20 mins ago | 189 Views

Strong DRC Church shames puppet Zimbabwe Christians

43 mins ago | 749 Views

'Mnangagwa is ignoring me' cried Chamisa - at least, not stupid to believe you will resolve his illegitimacy

58 mins ago | 477 Views

101 fuel tankers arrive in Zimbabwe

59 mins ago | 2202 Views

Zanu PF is feeling heat of worsen economic meltdown – it is back to blaming sanctions

1 hr ago | 511 Views

Activist calls for massive uprising in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 2089 Views

Mnangagwa is ready to engage Chamisa ..... but

2 hrs ago | 2654 Views

Chamisa' MDC blasts Mnangagwa's five-nation foreign junket

2 hrs ago | 981 Views

Mnangagwa's defining moment

2 hrs ago | 1141 Views

Zanu-PF grandstanding on luxuries, entitlements, claims MDC

2 hrs ago | 448 Views

Mnangagwa's foreign trip ill-timed

2 hrs ago | 470 Views

Zesa garnishes Bhasikiti account over $133 000 debt

2 hrs ago | 325 Views

SAA starts to collect millions owed by Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 428 Views

Govt threatens to cancel fuel retailers' licenses

2 hrs ago | 749 Views

Gweru 'ignores' typhoid victim lawsuit

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Mnangagwa's trips to nowhere

2 hrs ago | 329 Views

Clemens Westerhof returns to Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 604 Views

Zimbabwe man strangled wife to death in London, then hanged self

2 hrs ago | 400 Views

DRC opposition leader declared winner of presidential poll

2 hrs ago | 764 Views

Harare won't charge in US dollars

2 hrs ago | 292 Views

Mnangagwa's Cabinet fails to sit

2 hrs ago | 462 Views

Govt holds fuel crisis meeting

2 hrs ago | 570 Views

Anxious Mnangagwa looking East

2 hrs ago | 239 Views

Fugitive prisoner named

2 hrs ago | 578 Views

Cop, 2 accomplices sued for abducting villager

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

BCC warns against aiding flash floods

2 hrs ago | 249 Views

Pre-term baby discharged as doctors’ strike continues

2 hrs ago | 256 Views

Thieving soldier caught at Mugabe residency

2 hrs ago | 332 Views

$2m fraud unearthed at Beitbridge Hospital

2 hrs ago | 303 Views

Tsano, Akbay reunite at Ngezi

2 hrs ago | 197 Views

Dembare in deep $250,000 trouble

2 hrs ago | 208 Views

Civil servants threaten govt shutdown

2 hrs ago | 453 Views

Rinomhota chooses Warriors

3 hrs ago | 285 Views

Thomas Mapfumo farewell gig date set

3 hrs ago | 228 Views

Zimbabwe govt evicts 1 000 resettled villagers

3 hrs ago | 257 Views

Suspected rapist freed after police bungle

3 hrs ago | 215 Views

2 prophets convicted of theft

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Doctors' hearings clarified

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

Man dies due to 'excessive' alcohol intake

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

Cop, soldiers 'kill' maize seed 'thief'

3 hrs ago | 194 Views

MDC struck with confusion?

3 hrs ago | 310 Views

Bulawayo's dams hold 30 months water supply

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Harare, Chinese firm negotiate $350m deal

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

380 000 pass through Beitbridge for holidays

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

Schools report 100% teacher turnout?

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zanu-PF youths warn 'fence-sitting' ministers

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

'ED Pfee' hitmaker's home torched

3 hrs ago | 412 Views

Strive Masiyiwa's call on Zimbabwe sanctions justified

3 hrs ago | 133 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days