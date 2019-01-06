Latest News Editor's Choice


MDC struck with confusion?

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago | Views
MDC leaders President Nelson Chamisa and Youth Secretary General Lovemore Chinoputsa have issued two contradicting statements regarding the way forward to solving the country's challenges.

Chamisa on Monday pleaded with President Emmerson Mnangagwa for a dialogue yet Chinoputsa called for the MDC Youths to be ready for illegal demonstrations.

"This year, we are not seeking police clearance because it's our time to liberate ourselves. " Chinoputsa was quoted saying recently.  "In our end of year youth national council, we resolved to embark on a series of demonstrations to force Zanu-PF out because they have failed to run the affairs of the State. We have an absent leadership in this country and the same spirit that drove thousands into the liberation struggle is the same spirit that's driving us. We shall be our own liberators"

However on Wednesday Chamisa issued a statement directly opposite to the militant one issued by Chinoputsa.

"I've met with many on our worsening situation and unbearable suffering. The back-to-school burden, high prices, non-performing economy, joblessness and worthless salaries bring sorrow. On this, I call upon my bro ED to urgent dialogue to solve our politics and economics or it gets worse" Chamisa said.

Commenting on the statements ZANU PF Secretary for Youth Affairs Lewis Matutu said the conflicting statements from the two MDC leaders showed the hypocrisy behind Chamisa's call for dialogue.

"MDC Alliance is full of hypocrisy. Chamisa says his party wants dialogue with President Mnangagwa  yet the Youth assembly says they want demonstrations."

Social commentator Fortune Mlalazi said perhaps it is the MDC strategy to do a multi-pronged approach to forcing Mnangagwa to negotiate.

"The way I am looking at it is that Chamisa plays diplomatic while the youths are taking a radical stance. Looking at the tense mood on the ground and the 1 August killings, Mnangagwa may not want a demonstration and he may be forced to dialogue with Chamisa."





Source - Byo24News

