Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Cop, soldiers 'kill' maize seed 'thief'

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A PLUMTREE-based cop allegedly ganged up with two soldiers attached to the 5.3 Infantry Battalion in Kwekwe and fatally assaulted a villager suspected of stealing bags of beans and maize seed from his neighbour.

The incident occurred on Christmas Day last year in Chimanimani in Manicaland province where the accused persons were deployed to guard the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) mining operations.

This emerged when Lawrence Mutsatsa (35) of Nketa suburb in Bulawayo and stationed at the Criminal Investigations Department in Plumtree and Mpumelelo Ncube (30) of Bulawayo's Emakhandeni suburb and attached to the 5.3 Infantry Battalion in Kwekwe, approached the High Court seeking bail pending trial.

Mutsatsa and Ncube teamed up with Macdonald Sadombo (28) of Dangamvura suburb in Mutare and stationed at 5.3 Infantry Battalion in Kwekwe and allegedly assaulted Enock Mhere (35) after he allegedly tried to flee while being taken to a police base after indications.

The trio allegedly struck Mhere with logs all over the body and he succumbed to the injuries the following day. Mhere was accused of stealing bags of beans and maize seed from his neighbour, Ms Maria Hlelele. Mutsatsa, Ncube and Sadombo were arrested on December 26 last year and they are currently in detention at Chimanimani Remand Prison.

Mutsatsa and Ncube through their lawyers T Hara and Partners filed an application for bail pending trial at the Bulawayo High Court citing the State as a respondent.

In their bail statement, the two applicants are denying the murder charge, saying they did not participate in the killing of the deceased. They argued that they only intervened by restraining an angry mob from attacking Mhere.

Mutsatsa and Ncube also contended that the husband of the owner of the alleged stolen bags of beans and maize seed worsened the degree of Mhere's injuries by continuously attacking him after they had managed to disperse other villagers who were part of the mob.

"The applicants are being accused in this matter simply because Maria Hlelele and her husband have conspired to shift blame to them for fear of being arrested. The applicants are just mere suspects who are presumed innocent until proven guilty and whatever evidence has been lined up against them, it is yet to be tested during trial," argued Mutsatsa and Ncube's lawyers.

The two men said if granted bail they would not abscond given that they were family men who are gainfully employed and of fixed abode.

"The applicants have no intention of leaving the country and have no room to interfere with State witnesses who are not even known to them. There is no evidence against the applicants other than information contained in the request for remand form. The applicants pray that they be admitted to $100 bail each and continue to reside at their given addresses until the matter is finalised except only if redeployed as per their duties," said the applicants' lawyers.

The State has not yet responded to the application. According to court papers, on December 25 last year, Mutsatsa, Ncube and Sadombo who were manning ZCDC mining premises in Chimanimani were handed over Mhere by local villagers who accused him of stealing bags of beans and maize seed from Ms Hlelele's homestead. The three men arrested Mhere and ordered him to lead them to the scene of the alleged crime for indications.

The deceased tried to flee while being taken to a police base and the accused persons pursued him. They caught up with Mhere and allegedly indiscriminately attacked him using logs before they force-marched him to the police base where he died the following day.

A report was made to the police leading to the trio's arrest. The deceased was taken to Chipinge District Hospital mortuary for post mortem.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

16 days activism, so what?

12 mins ago | 49 Views

Plot to raid NGO offices unearthed

19 mins ago | 178 Views

Strong DRC Church shames puppet Zimbabwe Christians

42 mins ago | 739 Views

'Mnangagwa is ignoring me' cried Chamisa - at least, not stupid to believe you will resolve his illegitimacy

58 mins ago | 471 Views

101 fuel tankers arrive in Zimbabwe

58 mins ago | 2190 Views

Zanu PF is feeling heat of worsen economic meltdown – it is back to blaming sanctions

1 hr ago | 504 Views

Activist calls for massive uprising in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 2079 Views

Mnangagwa is ready to engage Chamisa ..... but

2 hrs ago | 2649 Views

Chamisa' MDC blasts Mnangagwa's five-nation foreign junket

2 hrs ago | 980 Views

Mnangagwa's defining moment

2 hrs ago | 1138 Views

Zanu-PF grandstanding on luxuries, entitlements, claims MDC

2 hrs ago | 445 Views

Mnangagwa's foreign trip ill-timed

2 hrs ago | 469 Views

Zesa garnishes Bhasikiti account over $133 000 debt

2 hrs ago | 324 Views

SAA starts to collect millions owed by Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 428 Views

Govt threatens to cancel fuel retailers' licenses

2 hrs ago | 747 Views

Gweru 'ignores' typhoid victim lawsuit

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Mnangagwa's trips to nowhere

2 hrs ago | 329 Views

Clemens Westerhof returns to Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 602 Views

Zimbabwe man strangled wife to death in London, then hanged self

2 hrs ago | 400 Views

DRC opposition leader declared winner of presidential poll

2 hrs ago | 763 Views

Harare won't charge in US dollars

2 hrs ago | 288 Views

Mnangagwa's Cabinet fails to sit

2 hrs ago | 462 Views

Govt holds fuel crisis meeting

2 hrs ago | 566 Views

Anxious Mnangagwa looking East

2 hrs ago | 238 Views

Fugitive prisoner named

2 hrs ago | 577 Views

Cop, 2 accomplices sued for abducting villager

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

BCC warns against aiding flash floods

2 hrs ago | 249 Views

Pre-term baby discharged as doctors’ strike continues

2 hrs ago | 255 Views

Thieving soldier caught at Mugabe residency

2 hrs ago | 332 Views

$2m fraud unearthed at Beitbridge Hospital

2 hrs ago | 303 Views

Tsano, Akbay reunite at Ngezi

2 hrs ago | 197 Views

Dembare in deep $250,000 trouble

2 hrs ago | 208 Views

Civil servants threaten govt shutdown

2 hrs ago | 452 Views

Rinomhota chooses Warriors

2 hrs ago | 284 Views

Thomas Mapfumo farewell gig date set

3 hrs ago | 228 Views

Zimbabwe govt evicts 1 000 resettled villagers

3 hrs ago | 256 Views

Suspected rapist freed after police bungle

3 hrs ago | 215 Views

2 prophets convicted of theft

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Doctors' hearings clarified

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

Man dies due to 'excessive' alcohol intake

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

MDC struck with confusion?

3 hrs ago | 310 Views

Bulawayo's dams hold 30 months water supply

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Harare, Chinese firm negotiate $350m deal

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

Chitungwiza terminates parking contract

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

380 000 pass through Beitbridge for holidays

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

Schools report 100% teacher turnout?

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zanu-PF youths warn 'fence-sitting' ministers

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

'ED Pfee' hitmaker's home torched

3 hrs ago | 411 Views

Strive Masiyiwa's call on Zimbabwe sanctions justified

3 hrs ago | 133 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days