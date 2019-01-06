Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Doctors' hearings clarified

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Disciplinary hearings for junior doctors who participated in the month-long illegal industrial action will proceed as scheduled and be conducted in a fair and transparent manner, the Ministry of Health and Child Care has said.

In a statement yesterday, Health and Child Care Secretary Dr Gerald Gwinji urged the doctors who were returning to work to subject themselves to due process, saying information being peddled that all who presented themselves for the hearings faced summary dismissal was "inaccurate and misleading".

"While we cannot determine outcomes of disciplinary procedure, we would like to assure all the affected that fair and transparent disciplinary procedures are and will continue to be carried out," said Dr Gwinji.

He said as per the doctors' request, senior doctors had been incorporated in the hearings as part of the tribunals and observers to ensure fairness and transparency of the process.

He said for those who resume duty, provisions for applying for advances on their salaries were still available.

"The ministry therefore encourages the affected doctors to subject themselves to due processes and appreciate the commitment of those who have presented themselves for this process. We thank those doctors who have resumed duties at their station," he said.

The Health Services Board (HSB) further dismissed allegations that it was conducting the disciplinary hearings, when the collective bargaining agreement (CBA), according to the doctors stated that hearings would be conducted by senior doctors.

"There is no deviation or contradiction as far as HSB is concerned. It's just a continuation of a process that had already started. The agreement provided for the inclusion of senior doctors during hearings and the board has incorporated them in those cases that had not already started," said HSB chairperson Dr Paulinus Sikosana.

He, however, said the board could not comment on the outcome of the hearings now since they were still ongoing.

"Disciplinary proceedings continue as guided by the law for those presenting and those not presenting themselves. The board will continue to respect the rule of law in line with the decision of the Labour Court and is committed to implementing the CBA as signed by both parties," he said.

He said despite continued withdrawal of labour by some doctors, Government remained committed to all other concessions agreed upon in the CBA. Dr Sikosana also dismissed as lame allegations on social media that doctors who returned to work had been bribed.

The disciplinary hearings began last week on Friday and as of Tuesday, 35 members had presented themselves, with 238 others defaulting. By midday yesterday, a total of 187 junior doctors had reported for work at their various work stations. It could not be established whether all the 187 had since gone through the disciplinary process.

The disciplinary hearings were necessitated by a Labour Court ruling that the industrial action, which enters day 39 today, was illegal.

Meanwhile 16 newly graduated junior doctors who completed their part five Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery degrees at universities in Zimbabwe, and foreign-trained doctors who successfully sat for the Medical and Dental Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe examinations have been absorbed in the health sector.

Dr Gwinji said the 16 had since been deployed to their institutions of choice.

"A number of them have made inquiries and some have taken offer letters, which they will then present to the Medical and Dental Practitioners Council for registration and immediate deployment to their institutions of choice," said Dr Gwinji.

Asked if recruitment of the new junior resident medical officers (JRMOs) would have a bearing on the readmission of JRMOs on strike, Dr Gwinji said this had nothing to do with replacement of posts already filled.

"It is the norm that every year we recruit JRMOs and this year alone we had 90 open posts for the JRMOs, which these graduates are coming in to fill," said Dr Gwinji. He said this year alone, slightly above 100 students had successfully completed their Part V and were ready for internship. He, however, said the figure varied annually.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

16 days activism, so what?

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Plot to raid NGO offices unearthed

9 mins ago | 47 Views

Strong DRC Church shames puppet Zimbabwe Christians

32 mins ago | 548 Views

'Mnangagwa is ignoring me' cried Chamisa - at least, not stupid to believe you will resolve his illegitimacy

47 mins ago | 354 Views

101 fuel tankers arrive in Zimbabwe

48 mins ago | 1700 Views

Zanu PF is feeling heat of worsen economic meltdown – it is back to blaming sanctions

1 hr ago | 444 Views

Activist calls for massive uprising in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 1863 Views

Mnangagwa is ready to engage Chamisa ..... but

2 hrs ago | 2445 Views

Chamisa' MDC blasts Mnangagwa's five-nation foreign junket

2 hrs ago | 919 Views

Mnangagwa's defining moment

2 hrs ago | 1068 Views

Zanu-PF grandstanding on luxuries, entitlements, claims MDC

2 hrs ago | 419 Views

Mnangagwa's foreign trip ill-timed

2 hrs ago | 448 Views

Zesa garnishes Bhasikiti account over $133 000 debt

2 hrs ago | 312 Views

SAA starts to collect millions owed by Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 398 Views

Govt threatens to cancel fuel retailers' licenses

2 hrs ago | 707 Views

Gweru 'ignores' typhoid victim lawsuit

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Mnangagwa's trips to nowhere

2 hrs ago | 318 Views

Clemens Westerhof returns to Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 565 Views

Zimbabwe man strangled wife to death in London, then hanged self

2 hrs ago | 367 Views

DRC opposition leader declared winner of presidential poll

2 hrs ago | 723 Views

Harare won't charge in US dollars

2 hrs ago | 269 Views

Mnangagwa's Cabinet fails to sit

2 hrs ago | 425 Views

Govt holds fuel crisis meeting

2 hrs ago | 532 Views

Anxious Mnangagwa looking East

2 hrs ago | 223 Views

Fugitive prisoner named

2 hrs ago | 566 Views

Cop, 2 accomplices sued for abducting villager

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

BCC warns against aiding flash floods

2 hrs ago | 240 Views

Pre-term baby discharged as doctors’ strike continues

2 hrs ago | 249 Views

Thieving soldier caught at Mugabe residency

2 hrs ago | 319 Views

$2m fraud unearthed at Beitbridge Hospital

2 hrs ago | 293 Views

Tsano, Akbay reunite at Ngezi

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

Dembare in deep $250,000 trouble

2 hrs ago | 200 Views

Civil servants threaten govt shutdown

2 hrs ago | 431 Views

Rinomhota chooses Warriors

2 hrs ago | 269 Views

Thomas Mapfumo farewell gig date set

2 hrs ago | 217 Views

Zimbabwe govt evicts 1 000 resettled villagers

2 hrs ago | 246 Views

Suspected rapist freed after police bungle

2 hrs ago | 210 Views

2 prophets convicted of theft

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Man dies due to 'excessive' alcohol intake

2 hrs ago | 187 Views

Cop, soldiers 'kill' maize seed 'thief'

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

MDC struck with confusion?

2 hrs ago | 295 Views

Bulawayo's dams hold 30 months water supply

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Harare, Chinese firm negotiate $350m deal

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Chitungwiza terminates parking contract

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

380 000 pass through Beitbridge for holidays

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Schools report 100% teacher turnout?

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zanu-PF youths warn 'fence-sitting' ministers

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

'ED Pfee' hitmaker's home torched

3 hrs ago | 390 Views

Strive Masiyiwa's call on Zimbabwe sanctions justified

3 hrs ago | 125 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days