Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

2 prophets convicted of theft

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Two self-proclaimed prophets from Karoi, who hired a pirate taxi in Beitbridge before stealing the vehicle and attempting to sell it, have been convicted of theft by the Beitbridge regional magistrate.

Type Mutumwa (30) Jefta Zishiri (age not stated), both of Chikangwe suburb in Karoi, denied the charge of theft of a motor vehicle when they appeared before Chrispen Mberewere, who convicted them and remanded them to today for sentencing.

Prosecutor Munyonga Kuvarega said Tinashe Gorejena was employed by Delight Gwanyanya as a taxi driver and was using an unregistered Honda Fit to operate within the Beitbridge radius.

Towards end of April last year, the two self-proclaimed prophets visited Beitbridge from Wedza and established their "shrine" near White Lodge. They hired Gorejena's taxi about four times and paid the driver for the services.

However, on May 4, the two approached the taxi driver and pretended as if they wanted to hire the taxi again to go to White Lodge to see a girlfriend.
The two drove away, leaving the taxi driver behind but never returned, instead switching off their mobile phones and changing sim cards.

It was the State case that the two drove to Slaughter Farm between Lion's Den and Karoi in Mashonaland West.

Acting on a tip off, police on June 3 arrested Zishiri in Karoi as he tried to sell the vehicle. Mutumwa was later arrested in Karoi.

The vehicle, which was worth $4000, was recovered.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

16 days activism, so what?

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Plot to raid NGO offices unearthed

9 mins ago | 47 Views

Strong DRC Church shames puppet Zimbabwe Christians

32 mins ago | 548 Views

'Mnangagwa is ignoring me' cried Chamisa - at least, not stupid to believe you will resolve his illegitimacy

47 mins ago | 354 Views

101 fuel tankers arrive in Zimbabwe

48 mins ago | 1700 Views

Zanu PF is feeling heat of worsen economic meltdown – it is back to blaming sanctions

1 hr ago | 444 Views

Activist calls for massive uprising in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 1861 Views

Mnangagwa is ready to engage Chamisa ..... but

2 hrs ago | 2445 Views

Chamisa' MDC blasts Mnangagwa's five-nation foreign junket

2 hrs ago | 919 Views

Mnangagwa's defining moment

2 hrs ago | 1068 Views

Zanu-PF grandstanding on luxuries, entitlements, claims MDC

2 hrs ago | 418 Views

Mnangagwa's foreign trip ill-timed

2 hrs ago | 448 Views

Zesa garnishes Bhasikiti account over $133 000 debt

2 hrs ago | 312 Views

SAA starts to collect millions owed by Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 398 Views

Govt threatens to cancel fuel retailers' licenses

2 hrs ago | 707 Views

Gweru 'ignores' typhoid victim lawsuit

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Mnangagwa's trips to nowhere

2 hrs ago | 318 Views

Clemens Westerhof returns to Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 565 Views

Zimbabwe man strangled wife to death in London, then hanged self

2 hrs ago | 366 Views

DRC opposition leader declared winner of presidential poll

2 hrs ago | 723 Views

Harare won't charge in US dollars

2 hrs ago | 269 Views

Mnangagwa's Cabinet fails to sit

2 hrs ago | 425 Views

Govt holds fuel crisis meeting

2 hrs ago | 532 Views

Anxious Mnangagwa looking East

2 hrs ago | 223 Views

Fugitive prisoner named

2 hrs ago | 566 Views

Cop, 2 accomplices sued for abducting villager

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

BCC warns against aiding flash floods

2 hrs ago | 240 Views

Pre-term baby discharged as doctors’ strike continues

2 hrs ago | 249 Views

Thieving soldier caught at Mugabe residency

2 hrs ago | 319 Views

$2m fraud unearthed at Beitbridge Hospital

2 hrs ago | 293 Views

Tsano, Akbay reunite at Ngezi

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

Dembare in deep $250,000 trouble

2 hrs ago | 200 Views

Civil servants threaten govt shutdown

2 hrs ago | 431 Views

Rinomhota chooses Warriors

2 hrs ago | 269 Views

Thomas Mapfumo farewell gig date set

2 hrs ago | 217 Views

Zimbabwe govt evicts 1 000 resettled villagers

2 hrs ago | 246 Views

Suspected rapist freed after police bungle

2 hrs ago | 210 Views

Doctors' hearings clarified

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Man dies due to 'excessive' alcohol intake

2 hrs ago | 187 Views

Cop, soldiers 'kill' maize seed 'thief'

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

MDC struck with confusion?

2 hrs ago | 295 Views

Bulawayo's dams hold 30 months water supply

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Harare, Chinese firm negotiate $350m deal

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Chitungwiza terminates parking contract

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

380 000 pass through Beitbridge for holidays

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Schools report 100% teacher turnout?

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zanu-PF youths warn 'fence-sitting' ministers

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

'ED Pfee' hitmaker's home torched

3 hrs ago | 390 Views

Strive Masiyiwa's call on Zimbabwe sanctions justified

3 hrs ago | 125 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days