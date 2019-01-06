Thomas Mapfumo farewell gig date set

News / National

by Staff reporter

CHIMURENGA music icon Thomas "Mukanya" Mapfumo is set to stage his last show of the Peace Tour that began during the festive season last year at Pagango Truck Inn in Harare on Friday alongside rhumba musician Farai "Juntal" Serima and Franco Slomo.The firebrand musician will then depart for his United States base the following day.Pagango owner and music promoter Ishmael Matyenyika confirmed the farewell concert, which has a flat fee of $15."We organised to have a farewell concert for Mukanya on Friday before he departs for the United States on Saturday. I say to merrymakers; come in your numbers because there is full bar and catering. Booking rooms are also there for those who would want to sleep over," he said."You just need $15 (bond). Come and have fun as we bid farewell to a music legend. We felt as Pagango that he can't just leave without gracing this place. It's an opportunity for those who never had a chance to attend his earlier shows."Rhumba king Juntal said he was excited that his long-awaited dream to share the stage with Mukanya was finally coming true."It's a dream coming true because I have always admired his music and wanted to stage a show with him. It's quite an honour to share the stage with such a legend," he said.Mapfumo has had an interface with his longtime fans in cities that include Gweru, Bulawayo and Harare since he came back into the country in December last year.