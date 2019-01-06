Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Civil servants threaten govt shutdown

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
APEX Council, the umbrella body which represents public sector workers, says it will press ahead with plans to launch a full-blown strike, as negotiations between government and workers unions have not yielded any results.

Civil servants, the majority of who earn an average of $500 per month, want their minimal wages to be increased to $1 700 to cushion them against the rising cost of living.

Civil Service Apex Council chairperson Cecilia Alexander told NewsDay yesterday that the civil servants would not go back on their demands. The Apex Council served notice of the impending collective job action in a letter to the Public Service Commission dated January 8, 2019.

"The reason for this step is premised on the incapacitation of our members and the failure by the government to address the same. The incapacitation comes in the wake of the erosion of our static salaries due to the sky rocketing cost of living," the letter read in part.

Life is increasingly getting tough for ordinary workers in the southern African nation, as the economy continues to nosedive.

Prices have gone up more than three-fold over the last couple of months, though official figures put the inflation rate at 31%.

In the past month, the country's health system has been in paralysis, as doctors downed tools in protest over poor working conditions.

Doctors and teachers are also demanding to be paid in United States dollars.

Economist John Robertson said the government could not afford to meet the civil servants' demands.

"Civil servants have a great chance of getting hard times on their demands for the US dollars as it just cannot be met because US dollars are simply not in the country. This is an impossible request," he said.

"I have overheard of a shutdown of some sort, if the government employees want to do that, I think the government will have every excuse to say that if you have chosen not to go to work, consider yourself dismissed."

With a public sector estimated at 600 000 workers, government already spends $300 million on salaries every month.

Commenting on the same issue, Kipson Gundani, an economist, said the government should find a way of restoring the true value of civil service salaries.

"The issue is to restore the value of civil service salaries because even if the government can increase the civil servants salaries, it's not a solution in the medium to long-term because it will cause a corresponding increase in prices, hence it's not a sustainable measure," he said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

16 days activism, so what?

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Plot to raid NGO offices unearthed

9 mins ago | 47 Views

Strong DRC Church shames puppet Zimbabwe Christians

32 mins ago | 547 Views

'Mnangagwa is ignoring me' cried Chamisa - at least, not stupid to believe you will resolve his illegitimacy

47 mins ago | 354 Views

101 fuel tankers arrive in Zimbabwe

48 mins ago | 1700 Views

Zanu PF is feeling heat of worsen economic meltdown – it is back to blaming sanctions

1 hr ago | 444 Views

Activist calls for massive uprising in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 1859 Views

Mnangagwa is ready to engage Chamisa ..... but

2 hrs ago | 2445 Views

Chamisa' MDC blasts Mnangagwa's five-nation foreign junket

2 hrs ago | 919 Views

Mnangagwa's defining moment

2 hrs ago | 1068 Views

Zanu-PF grandstanding on luxuries, entitlements, claims MDC

2 hrs ago | 418 Views

Mnangagwa's foreign trip ill-timed

2 hrs ago | 448 Views

Zesa garnishes Bhasikiti account over $133 000 debt

2 hrs ago | 312 Views

SAA starts to collect millions owed by Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 398 Views

Govt threatens to cancel fuel retailers' licenses

2 hrs ago | 707 Views

Gweru 'ignores' typhoid victim lawsuit

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Mnangagwa's trips to nowhere

2 hrs ago | 318 Views

Clemens Westerhof returns to Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 564 Views

Zimbabwe man strangled wife to death in London, then hanged self

2 hrs ago | 366 Views

DRC opposition leader declared winner of presidential poll

2 hrs ago | 723 Views

Harare won't charge in US dollars

2 hrs ago | 269 Views

Mnangagwa's Cabinet fails to sit

2 hrs ago | 425 Views

Govt holds fuel crisis meeting

2 hrs ago | 532 Views

Anxious Mnangagwa looking East

2 hrs ago | 223 Views

Fugitive prisoner named

2 hrs ago | 566 Views

Cop, 2 accomplices sued for abducting villager

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

BCC warns against aiding flash floods

2 hrs ago | 240 Views

Pre-term baby discharged as doctors’ strike continues

2 hrs ago | 249 Views

Thieving soldier caught at Mugabe residency

2 hrs ago | 319 Views

$2m fraud unearthed at Beitbridge Hospital

2 hrs ago | 293 Views

Tsano, Akbay reunite at Ngezi

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

Dembare in deep $250,000 trouble

2 hrs ago | 200 Views

Rinomhota chooses Warriors

2 hrs ago | 269 Views

Thomas Mapfumo farewell gig date set

2 hrs ago | 217 Views

Zimbabwe govt evicts 1 000 resettled villagers

2 hrs ago | 246 Views

Suspected rapist freed after police bungle

2 hrs ago | 210 Views

2 prophets convicted of theft

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Doctors' hearings clarified

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Man dies due to 'excessive' alcohol intake

2 hrs ago | 187 Views

Cop, soldiers 'kill' maize seed 'thief'

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

MDC struck with confusion?

2 hrs ago | 295 Views

Bulawayo's dams hold 30 months water supply

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Harare, Chinese firm negotiate $350m deal

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Chitungwiza terminates parking contract

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

380 000 pass through Beitbridge for holidays

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Schools report 100% teacher turnout?

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zanu-PF youths warn 'fence-sitting' ministers

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

'ED Pfee' hitmaker's home torched

3 hrs ago | 390 Views

Strive Masiyiwa's call on Zimbabwe sanctions justified

3 hrs ago | 125 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days