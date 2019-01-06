$2m fraud unearthed at Beitbridge Hospital

News / National

by Staff reporter

Government is investigating alleged misappropriation of more than $2 million at Beitbridge Rural District Hospital and at least six clerks have been suspended, while some executives have reportedly vanished.Workers at the 120-bed hospital allege a recent audit revealed there was systematic fraud at the institution, spanning seven years.The workers alleged that donations from the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority, including foodstuffs, blankets and linen, could not be accounted for.Some staff in the procurement, accounts and administration sections are said to have been conniving with suppliers to buy obsolete equipment.Matabeleland South provincial medical director Rudo Chikodzore confirmed the probe and that some staff had been suspended.She did not disclose how much was missing and also denied obsolete equipment had been supplied to the hospital."We routinely have internal and external audits done at our institutions and follow through with implementing recommendations. What I can confirm is that we are currently conducting investigations following findings from a routine audit," Chikodzore said."The investigations are guided by our regulations. At this point, it's premature to shed more light as the investigations are ongoing. Measures have been put in place to ensure there is normal service."