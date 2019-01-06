Latest News Editor's Choice


Anxious Mnangagwa looking East

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa is between the proverbial rock and a hard place as he battles to mitigate the country's worsening economic rot with his impending business trip to Eastern Europe drawing fire from many skeptical quarters which doubt that these jaunts will yield anything tangible.

He is set to leave for Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Russia this week.  
 
According to presidential spokesman George Charamba, the Zimbabwean leader would also visit Russia and travel to Switzerland for the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Charamba did not reveal the dates of the trips but the revelation come a time the country is struggling with a serious foreign currency crunch that has resulted in crippling fuel shortages.

The MDC Alliance led by presidential election losing candidate Nelson Chamisa has condemned President Mnangagwa's five-nation foreign tri.

Meanwhile, Government will today meet its restive employees in a crunch meeting for salary negotiations in a desperate bid to stop a full-blown strike that could cripple State operations.

This comes as workers have refused to back down after giving the statutory 14-day notice for industrial action to demand payment in hard currency.

Doctors at public hospitals and some teachers are already on strike and yesterday, the opposition MDC party announced that it would next week lead street protests against the deteriorating economic situation in the country, presenting the biggest challenge on President Emmerson Mnangagwa's stewardship of the southern African country.

Source - Dailynews

