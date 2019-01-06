Govt holds fuel crisis meeting

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's underfire government yesterday held an emergency meeting over the country's worsening fuel crisis.The debilitating fuel shortages have now resulted in desperate calls from the stressed business leaders who want authorities to allocate them special supplies to stop the country's burning economy from imploding altogether.Zimbabwe consumed almost 480 million more litres of petrol and diesel in six months between June and November last year than in the same period in 2017, a gargantuan 77 percent extra, at an additional foreign currency cost of more than US$200 million.It is not known as of now who used the extra fuel and for what. Figures released by the Ministry of Energy and Power Development show that consumption of diesel and petrol in the first five months of last year roughly tracked consumption in the same period a year earlier.There was an anomaly with petrol, with March 2018 consumption more than twice the March 2017 level, but that was partly compensated by the January 2018 level which was more than 40 percent below the January 2017 level.