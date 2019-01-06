Harare won't charge in US dollars

News / National

by Staff reporter

Despite the continued economic hardships, Harare residents will not be compelled to pay their water bills in United States dollars.Harare City Council Town Clerk Hosea Chisango said residents still pay through the normal channels and local currency.Meanwhile, Bulawayo City Council has set its sights on earning foreign currency (forex) from ratepayers domiciled in foreign lands as well as from international organisations operating in Zimbabwe in a bid to shore up its depleting coffers.Town clerk Christopher Dube said the forex-generation strategies are part of a cocktail of austerity measures meant to cushion council against the free-falling economy which has impacted negatively on its financial coffers.