Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe man strangled wife to death in London, then hanged self

by MailOnline.com
2 hrs ago | Views
A wife was strangled to death by her husband who then hanged himself in their home in what police are treating as a murder-suicide.  

Simbiso Aretha Moula, 39, and her husband Garikayi Moula, 51, - both originally from Zimbabwe - were both found dead in their home at their home in Lower Mardyke Avenue, Rainham in east London last Friday.

Officers were called to at the couple's home at 7.50am and found the cause of Simbiso's death as compression of the neck while Garikayi's death was suspension.

Police are treating her death as murder while his death is not being treated as suspicious.

In the aftermath of the tragic incident, a post-mortem examination took place at Queen's Hospital Mortuary in Romford two days later.

Scotland Yard said they are not looking for anybody else in relation to the deaths.  

A Met Police spokesperson said: "Police continue to investigate the deaths of two people at a residential address in Rainham.

"Although formal identification is yet to take police, officers are satisfied that the deceased are Simbiso Aretha Moula, 39, and her husband Garikayi Moula, 51, of Rainham.

"Provisional cause of deaths were confirmed as: Simbiso Aretha Moula – compression of the neck; Garikayi Moula – suspension.

"Officers were called to the couple's home in Lower Mardyke Avenue, Rainham by London Ambulance Service at 7.50am on Friday after Mr and Mrs Moula were found deceased.

"Next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers. Nobody else is sought in connection with their deaths.

"Detectives from the Met's Homicide and Major Crime Command are investigating.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Considine said: "I would like to thank those members of the public with whom we have spoken as part of our inquiry thus far.

"We are ensuring that next of kin are being fully supported at this most difficult of times.

"If you heard or saw anything at the address that seemed out of place or of concern between the hours of 10.30pm on Thursday, 3 January, and 8.00am the following day, please don't hesitate to contact us."

Source - MailOnline.com

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

16 days activism, so what?

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Plot to raid NGO offices unearthed

9 mins ago | 45 Views

Strong DRC Church shames puppet Zimbabwe Christians

32 mins ago | 545 Views

'Mnangagwa is ignoring me' cried Chamisa - at least, not stupid to believe you will resolve his illegitimacy

47 mins ago | 354 Views

101 fuel tankers arrive in Zimbabwe

48 mins ago | 1694 Views

Zanu PF is feeling heat of worsen economic meltdown – it is back to blaming sanctions

1 hr ago | 443 Views

Activist calls for massive uprising in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 1855 Views

Mnangagwa is ready to engage Chamisa ..... but

2 hrs ago | 2442 Views

Chamisa' MDC blasts Mnangagwa's five-nation foreign junket

2 hrs ago | 917 Views

Mnangagwa's defining moment

2 hrs ago | 1068 Views

Zanu-PF grandstanding on luxuries, entitlements, claims MDC

2 hrs ago | 418 Views

Mnangagwa's foreign trip ill-timed

2 hrs ago | 447 Views

Zesa garnishes Bhasikiti account over $133 000 debt

2 hrs ago | 312 Views

SAA starts to collect millions owed by Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 398 Views

Govt threatens to cancel fuel retailers' licenses

2 hrs ago | 707 Views

Gweru 'ignores' typhoid victim lawsuit

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Mnangagwa's trips to nowhere

2 hrs ago | 317 Views

Clemens Westerhof returns to Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 564 Views

DRC opposition leader declared winner of presidential poll

2 hrs ago | 722 Views

Harare won't charge in US dollars

2 hrs ago | 269 Views

Mnangagwa's Cabinet fails to sit

2 hrs ago | 424 Views

Govt holds fuel crisis meeting

2 hrs ago | 532 Views

Anxious Mnangagwa looking East

2 hrs ago | 223 Views

Fugitive prisoner named

2 hrs ago | 566 Views

Cop, 2 accomplices sued for abducting villager

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

BCC warns against aiding flash floods

2 hrs ago | 240 Views

Pre-term baby discharged as doctors’ strike continues

2 hrs ago | 249 Views

Thieving soldier caught at Mugabe residency

2 hrs ago | 319 Views

$2m fraud unearthed at Beitbridge Hospital

2 hrs ago | 293 Views

Tsano, Akbay reunite at Ngezi

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

Dembare in deep $250,000 trouble

2 hrs ago | 200 Views

Civil servants threaten govt shutdown

2 hrs ago | 430 Views

Rinomhota chooses Warriors

2 hrs ago | 269 Views

Thomas Mapfumo farewell gig date set

2 hrs ago | 217 Views

Zimbabwe govt evicts 1 000 resettled villagers

2 hrs ago | 246 Views

Suspected rapist freed after police bungle

2 hrs ago | 210 Views

2 prophets convicted of theft

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Doctors' hearings clarified

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Man dies due to 'excessive' alcohol intake

2 hrs ago | 187 Views

Cop, soldiers 'kill' maize seed 'thief'

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

MDC struck with confusion?

2 hrs ago | 295 Views

Bulawayo's dams hold 30 months water supply

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Harare, Chinese firm negotiate $350m deal

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Chitungwiza terminates parking contract

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

380 000 pass through Beitbridge for holidays

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Schools report 100% teacher turnout?

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zanu-PF youths warn 'fence-sitting' ministers

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

'ED Pfee' hitmaker's home torched

3 hrs ago | 389 Views

Strive Masiyiwa's call on Zimbabwe sanctions justified

3 hrs ago | 125 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days