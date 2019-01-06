Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa' MDC blasts Mnangagwa's five-nation foreign junket

by newzimbabwe
2 hrs ago | Views
THE opposition bas condemned President Emmerson Mnangagwa's five-nation foreign trip which will see him travelling to the likes of Azerbaijan, Belarus and Kazakhstan.

According to presidential spokesman George Charamba, the Zimbabwean leader would also visit Russia and travel to Switzerland for the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Charamba did not reveal the dates of the trips but the revelation come a time the country is struggling with a serious foreign currency crunch that has resulted in crippling fuel shortages.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com, opposition MDC spokesman Jacob Mafume the country has not realised any benefit from Mnangagwa's globe-trotting since he assumed power.

"We are aware that no economic benefit will be derived from his globetrotting just like the other trips his government embarked in the past 12 months," said Mafume.

He particularly questioned the rationale of visits to countries such as the former Soviet republic of Belarus whose leader has been described as "Europe's last dictator".

"Mnangagwa has always been maintaining relationships with countries like Belarus where autocracy reigns supreme," said Mafume.

"His trips to these countries, therefore, come not a surprise to us in the MDC. It's his bid to take refresher courses on totalitarian, autocratic and fascist rule from the despots in these capitals."

"This is against a background of increasingly closed democratic space in the country with teachers being arrested and dissent persecuted with Zanu-PF displaying its true colours since the August 1st shootings."

Revelation of Mnangagwa's foreign travel schedule also come at a time the cash-strapped government has failed to end a doctors strike that is now in its second month.

Civil servants have also issued a 14-day notice to go on strike as the administration refuses their demands for salaries to increased and also paid in US dollars.

"A president who flies out for reasons of self-preservation and strengthening relations only for power retention is irresponsible and unfit to hold office," said Mafume.

"This is against the background of a country which is burning with meandering fuel queues, shortages, shocking inflation, closed hospitals and education sector in intensive care.

"The money (to be spent on the foreign trips) should have been used for urgent essentials."

Presidential spokesman Charamba however, described Mnangagwa's trips as strategic and aimed at putting the crisis hit country on the global map after years of frosty relations with the West.

"The whole idea is to put Zimbabwe firmly on the map, so we leave behind us the dark days when we were perceived as a pariah state," Charamba told state media.

"In all our interactions, we are putting in the forefront the need to attract and secure investments as well as co-operation in order to grow and transform our economy."

Source - newzimbabwe.com

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

16 days activism, so what?

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Plot to raid NGO offices unearthed

9 mins ago | 43 Views

Strong DRC Church shames puppet Zimbabwe Christians

32 mins ago | 541 Views

'Mnangagwa is ignoring me' cried Chamisa - at least, not stupid to believe you will resolve his illegitimacy

47 mins ago | 352 Views

101 fuel tankers arrive in Zimbabwe

48 mins ago | 1689 Views

Zanu PF is feeling heat of worsen economic meltdown – it is back to blaming sanctions

1 hr ago | 441 Views

Activist calls for massive uprising in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 1851 Views

Mnangagwa is ready to engage Chamisa ..... but

2 hrs ago | 2440 Views

Mnangagwa's defining moment

2 hrs ago | 1068 Views

Zanu-PF grandstanding on luxuries, entitlements, claims MDC

2 hrs ago | 418 Views

Mnangagwa's foreign trip ill-timed

2 hrs ago | 447 Views

Zesa garnishes Bhasikiti account over $133 000 debt

2 hrs ago | 312 Views

SAA starts to collect millions owed by Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 398 Views

Govt threatens to cancel fuel retailers' licenses

2 hrs ago | 707 Views

Gweru 'ignores' typhoid victim lawsuit

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Mnangagwa's trips to nowhere

2 hrs ago | 316 Views

Clemens Westerhof returns to Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 564 Views

Zimbabwe man strangled wife to death in London, then hanged self

2 hrs ago | 365 Views

DRC opposition leader declared winner of presidential poll

2 hrs ago | 719 Views

Harare won't charge in US dollars

2 hrs ago | 268 Views

Mnangagwa's Cabinet fails to sit

2 hrs ago | 424 Views

Govt holds fuel crisis meeting

2 hrs ago | 531 Views

Anxious Mnangagwa looking East

2 hrs ago | 222 Views

Fugitive prisoner named

2 hrs ago | 566 Views

Cop, 2 accomplices sued for abducting villager

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

BCC warns against aiding flash floods

2 hrs ago | 240 Views

Pre-term baby discharged as doctors’ strike continues

2 hrs ago | 248 Views

Thieving soldier caught at Mugabe residency

2 hrs ago | 319 Views

$2m fraud unearthed at Beitbridge Hospital

2 hrs ago | 293 Views

Tsano, Akbay reunite at Ngezi

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

Dembare in deep $250,000 trouble

2 hrs ago | 200 Views

Civil servants threaten govt shutdown

2 hrs ago | 430 Views

Rinomhota chooses Warriors

2 hrs ago | 269 Views

Thomas Mapfumo farewell gig date set

2 hrs ago | 217 Views

Zimbabwe govt evicts 1 000 resettled villagers

2 hrs ago | 246 Views

Suspected rapist freed after police bungle

2 hrs ago | 210 Views

2 prophets convicted of theft

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Doctors' hearings clarified

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Man dies due to 'excessive' alcohol intake

2 hrs ago | 187 Views

Cop, soldiers 'kill' maize seed 'thief'

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

MDC struck with confusion?

2 hrs ago | 295 Views

Bulawayo's dams hold 30 months water supply

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Harare, Chinese firm negotiate $350m deal

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Chitungwiza terminates parking contract

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

380 000 pass through Beitbridge for holidays

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Schools report 100% teacher turnout?

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zanu-PF youths warn 'fence-sitting' ministers

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

'ED Pfee' hitmaker's home torched

3 hrs ago | 389 Views

Strive Masiyiwa's call on Zimbabwe sanctions justified

3 hrs ago | 125 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days