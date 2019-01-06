Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa is ready to engage Chamisa ..... but

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Nelson Chamisa, the country's main opposition leader, has been told to accept that he is the official leader of the opposition to allow dialogue to commence between him and President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

According to Nick Mangwana, the permnanet secretary of the Ministry of  Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, President Mnangagwa is ready to engage Chamisa on any issues.

"If Mr Chamisa wants to engage President Mnangagwa on any issue, there is no problem", Mangwana said, "but the issue which is not up for discussion, because it was resolved by the people of Zimbabwe, is who is the president of the republic, which brings up the issue of legitimacy."

Mangwana went on: "President Mnangagwa can engage Chamisa anytime. He is the president of the republic and Chamisa is the leader of the opposition. If those positions are established, and as Chamisa is a Zimbabwean, President Mnangagwa will engage with any Zimbabwean."

Before Christmas, the MDC Alliance leader expressed the wish to have a dialogue with President Mnangagwa over the economy. He said he had met many Zimbabweans to discuss the worsening economic situation and the consequent unbearable suffering.

"The back-to-school burden, high prices, non-performing economy, joblessness, and worthless salaries bring sorrow. On this, I call upon my brother ED to an urgent dialogue to resolve our politics and economics or it gets worse," Chamisa said

Chamisa's view was echoed by Douglas Mwonzora, the MDC secretary general, who insists that the opposition is prepared to dialogue with the ruling ZANU PF.

"It is responsible on the part of the MDC to call for dialogue, we have always been calling for dialogue to resolve the national question," Mwonzora claimed.

"It is clear that the current crisis is beyond the individual capacity of the ruling party and therefore everyone must put their heads on the deck and resolve the crisis.

"Our people are suffering, they are wallowing in poverty and misery, and we need to redress it. So the ball is in the court of President Mnangagwa and ZANU PF. We are prepared for dialogue." Mwonzora added.

The MDC said if dialogue were to go through, ZANU PF should not set any conditions.

"ZANU PF is setting conditions for dialogue and it is unacceptable, whatever they are demanding from us they must say it on the dialogue table," Mwonzora said, adding: "They cannot set conditions, it's negotiating in bad faith to set conditions, and these talks must be unconditional."

There have been calls from a cross section of society for President Mnangagwa and Chamisa to sit down and talk, and address the current economic suffering in the country. But Chamisa's failure, even after the Constitutional Court defeat, to recognise President Mnangagwa as the legitimate leader of the country has been a stumbling block.

Source - Business Times

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

16 days activism, so what?

8 mins ago | 23 Views

Plot to raid NGO offices unearthed

15 mins ago | 126 Views

Strong DRC Church shames puppet Zimbabwe Christians

39 mins ago | 662 Views

'Mnangagwa is ignoring me' cried Chamisa - at least, not stupid to believe you will resolve his illegitimacy

54 mins ago | 422 Views

101 fuel tankers arrive in Zimbabwe

55 mins ago | 2013 Views

Zanu PF is feeling heat of worsen economic meltdown – it is back to blaming sanctions

1 hr ago | 479 Views

Activist calls for massive uprising in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 2006 Views

Chamisa' MDC blasts Mnangagwa's five-nation foreign junket

2 hrs ago | 955 Views

Mnangagwa's defining moment

2 hrs ago | 1114 Views

Zanu-PF grandstanding on luxuries, entitlements, claims MDC

2 hrs ago | 431 Views

Mnangagwa's foreign trip ill-timed

2 hrs ago | 461 Views

Zesa garnishes Bhasikiti account over $133 000 debt

2 hrs ago | 320 Views

SAA starts to collect millions owed by Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 415 Views

Govt threatens to cancel fuel retailers' licenses

2 hrs ago | 731 Views

Gweru 'ignores' typhoid victim lawsuit

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Mnangagwa's trips to nowhere

2 hrs ago | 323 Views

Clemens Westerhof returns to Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 582 Views

Zimbabwe man strangled wife to death in London, then hanged self

2 hrs ago | 381 Views

DRC opposition leader declared winner of presidential poll

2 hrs ago | 752 Views

Harare won't charge in US dollars

2 hrs ago | 280 Views

Mnangagwa's Cabinet fails to sit

2 hrs ago | 447 Views

Govt holds fuel crisis meeting

2 hrs ago | 556 Views

Anxious Mnangagwa looking East

2 hrs ago | 232 Views

Fugitive prisoner named

2 hrs ago | 572 Views

Cop, 2 accomplices sued for abducting villager

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

BCC warns against aiding flash floods

2 hrs ago | 246 Views

Pre-term baby discharged as doctors’ strike continues

2 hrs ago | 254 Views

Thieving soldier caught at Mugabe residency

2 hrs ago | 327 Views

$2m fraud unearthed at Beitbridge Hospital

2 hrs ago | 297 Views

Tsano, Akbay reunite at Ngezi

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

Dembare in deep $250,000 trouble

2 hrs ago | 204 Views

Civil servants threaten govt shutdown

2 hrs ago | 445 Views

Rinomhota chooses Warriors

2 hrs ago | 277 Views

Thomas Mapfumo farewell gig date set

2 hrs ago | 222 Views

Zimbabwe govt evicts 1 000 resettled villagers

2 hrs ago | 252 Views

Suspected rapist freed after police bungle

2 hrs ago | 213 Views

2 prophets convicted of theft

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

Doctors' hearings clarified

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

Man dies due to 'excessive' alcohol intake

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

Cop, soldiers 'kill' maize seed 'thief'

3 hrs ago | 190 Views

MDC struck with confusion?

3 hrs ago | 304 Views

Bulawayo's dams hold 30 months water supply

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Harare, Chinese firm negotiate $350m deal

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

Chitungwiza terminates parking contract

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

380 000 pass through Beitbridge for holidays

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Schools report 100% teacher turnout?

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Zanu-PF youths warn 'fence-sitting' ministers

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

'ED Pfee' hitmaker's home torched

3 hrs ago | 402 Views

Strive Masiyiwa's call on Zimbabwe sanctions justified

3 hrs ago | 128 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days