Activist calls for massive uprising in Bulawayo

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 hrs ago | Views
Losing Bulawayo South MP Candidate Josphat Mzaca Ngulube (pictured)  has called for all citizens of Bulawayo to engage in a massive uprising dubbed #ShutdownBulawayo on the 16th of January.

In a statement released on Thursday Ngulube said, " I am calling for a demonstration in Bulawayo next week Wednesday. The demonstration is for for all Zimbabweans who are suffering from the current economic crisis."

Ngulube revealed that the demonstration will submit two petitions to the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.

"The demonstration will issue petition to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe on the deepening crisis on bond notes and pricing of goods in shops" Ngulube revealed."The other petition to the minister of State petitioning the President of the country to find a lasting solution to the political and economic problems affecting all Zimbabweans.

Ngulube further said the demonstration is not partisan but it's for all Zimbabweans and he is urging everyone to attend.

"The demonstration is not for any political party but for all Zimbabweans who are suffering to come out in their numbers and March peaceful."

The police have been notified of the event.

Ngulube participated in the Shutdown Zimbabwe campaign that was organized by #ThisFlag in 2016. He is  a losing Independent MP candidate for Bulawayo South.

Recently, the Secretary General of the MDC Youth Assembly Lovemore Chinoputsa announced that the Youth Assembly will be engaging in illegal demonstrations to show their displeasure at the failure of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government to solve the problems bedeviling the country.  




Source - Byo24News

