Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

101 fuel tankers arrive in Zimbabwe

by Mandla Ndlovu
55 mins ago | Views
Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe Raymond Majongwe has reported that 101 fuel tankers have arrived in the country. Majongwe said he counted the tankers on his way to Harare.

"On my way back to Harare I counted up to about 53 heading for Mutare hope they will bring fuel tomorrow." Majongwe said. "Good thing is I counted up to 48 tankers heading for Harare so I hope the fuel situation should improve soon."

When Majongwe was asked whether he was certain the tankers were going to offload fuel in Harare he said, "I said they were driving towards Harare chete the offloading part is something else."

Zimbabwe has been struck with a fuel shortage crisis since last year. The garages where fuel is available are either selling on foreign currency or to their preferred members.

On Wednesday journalist Kholwani Nyathi reported that members of the Zimbabwe Defense Forces arrived at a Puma garage in Bulawayo and demanded to be served ahead of everyone who had queued for more than five hours.

"I have been in a fuel queue at a Puma service station in Bulawayo for over five hours now and it is not moving an inch because soldiers in uniform want to be served first. Chances of leaving empty handed are high. The more things change, the more they remain the same." Nyathi said.

Ambulances in Bulawayo and Harare were reported to be stuck in fuel garages for the past 48 hours.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

16 days activism, so what?

9 mins ago | 28 Views

Plot to raid NGO offices unearthed

16 mins ago | 141 Views

Strong DRC Church shames puppet Zimbabwe Christians

39 mins ago | 682 Views

'Mnangagwa is ignoring me' cried Chamisa - at least, not stupid to believe you will resolve his illegitimacy

55 mins ago | 431 Views

Zanu PF is feeling heat of worsen economic meltdown – it is back to blaming sanctions

1 hr ago | 484 Views

Activist calls for massive uprising in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 2020 Views

Mnangagwa is ready to engage Chamisa ..... but

2 hrs ago | 2589 Views

Chamisa' MDC blasts Mnangagwa's five-nation foreign junket

2 hrs ago | 964 Views

Mnangagwa's defining moment

2 hrs ago | 1121 Views

Zanu-PF grandstanding on luxuries, entitlements, claims MDC

2 hrs ago | 434 Views

Mnangagwa's foreign trip ill-timed

2 hrs ago | 463 Views

Zesa garnishes Bhasikiti account over $133 000 debt

2 hrs ago | 320 Views

SAA starts to collect millions owed by Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 418 Views

Govt threatens to cancel fuel retailers' licenses

2 hrs ago | 733 Views

Gweru 'ignores' typhoid victim lawsuit

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Mnangagwa's trips to nowhere

2 hrs ago | 324 Views

Clemens Westerhof returns to Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 590 Views

Zimbabwe man strangled wife to death in London, then hanged self

2 hrs ago | 388 Views

DRC opposition leader declared winner of presidential poll

2 hrs ago | 755 Views

Harare won't charge in US dollars

2 hrs ago | 282 Views

Mnangagwa's Cabinet fails to sit

2 hrs ago | 449 Views

Govt holds fuel crisis meeting

2 hrs ago | 557 Views

Anxious Mnangagwa looking East

2 hrs ago | 233 Views

Fugitive prisoner named

2 hrs ago | 572 Views

Cop, 2 accomplices sued for abducting villager

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

BCC warns against aiding flash floods

2 hrs ago | 247 Views

Pre-term baby discharged as doctors’ strike continues

2 hrs ago | 254 Views

Thieving soldier caught at Mugabe residency

2 hrs ago | 328 Views

$2m fraud unearthed at Beitbridge Hospital

2 hrs ago | 298 Views

Tsano, Akbay reunite at Ngezi

2 hrs ago | 194 Views

Dembare in deep $250,000 trouble

2 hrs ago | 205 Views

Civil servants threaten govt shutdown

2 hrs ago | 447 Views

Rinomhota chooses Warriors

2 hrs ago | 280 Views

Thomas Mapfumo farewell gig date set

2 hrs ago | 225 Views

Zimbabwe govt evicts 1 000 resettled villagers

2 hrs ago | 254 Views

Suspected rapist freed after police bungle

2 hrs ago | 213 Views

2 prophets convicted of theft

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

Doctors' hearings clarified

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Man dies due to 'excessive' alcohol intake

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

Cop, soldiers 'kill' maize seed 'thief'

3 hrs ago | 191 Views

MDC struck with confusion?

3 hrs ago | 306 Views

Bulawayo's dams hold 30 months water supply

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Harare, Chinese firm negotiate $350m deal

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

Chitungwiza terminates parking contract

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

380 000 pass through Beitbridge for holidays

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Schools report 100% teacher turnout?

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zanu-PF youths warn 'fence-sitting' ministers

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

'ED Pfee' hitmaker's home torched

3 hrs ago | 403 Views

Strive Masiyiwa's call on Zimbabwe sanctions justified

3 hrs ago | 129 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days