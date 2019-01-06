101 fuel tankers arrive in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe Raymond Majongwe has reported that 101 fuel tankers have arrived in the country. Majongwe said he counted the tankers on his way to Harare."On my way back to Harare I counted up to about 53 heading for Mutare hope they will bring fuel tomorrow." Majongwe said. "Good thing is I counted up to 48 tankers heading for Harare so I hope the fuel situation should improve soon."When Majongwe was asked whether he was certain the tankers were going to offload fuel in Harare he said, "I said they were driving towards Harare chete the offloading part is something else."Zimbabwe has been struck with a fuel shortage crisis since last year. The garages where fuel is available are either selling on foreign currency or to their preferred members.On Wednesday journalist Kholwani Nyathi reported that members of the Zimbabwe Defense Forces arrived at a Puma garage in Bulawayo and demanded to be served ahead of everyone who had queued for more than five hours."I have been in a fuel queue at a Puma service station in Bulawayo for over five hours now and it is not moving an inch because soldiers in uniform want to be served first. Chances of leaving empty handed are high. The more things change, the more they remain the same." Nyathi said.Ambulances in Bulawayo and Harare were reported to be stuck in fuel garages for the past 48 hours.