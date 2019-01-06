BREAKING: 'Operation Murambatsvina II' implemented in Kesington plots

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Police in Bulawayo on Thursday demolished housing structures in Kesington Plots after the messenger of court got a court order to execute the eviction of occupants in the area which is along Gwanda road.Kesington plots in located at Willgrove farm which is owned by Radar Properties T/A Macdonalds bricks and it houses hundreds of settlers.According to a court order seen by this publication in a matter Radar Properties and occupants of the piece of land, the magistrate ruled that, " An order is hereby made against all the respondents cited and all claiming through them including those whose names could not be verified by the Applicant that they forthwith vacate Applicant's immovable property immediately upon service of this order by the messenger of court."Failing which the messenger of court with the assistance of members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police are ordered to assist the messenger of court accordingly and are hereby authorized to forcibly eject the respondents and all claiming through them."Police arrived at Wilsgrove farm accompanying demolition vehicles and started razing down the occupant's housing properties."We arrived here in 2016 and we were promised that we will get papers that legalise our stay but up to now we have nothing." Said a traumatized occupant identified as MaDube. "Today the police and messenger of court stormed the plot and started demotion our houses as you can see for yourself. Some of us have settled here as our permanent homes. I do not know where my children and I are going to sleep."Some of the settlers have been on and off the plot since 1982 when the government declared the occupants declared occupants at Wilsgrove farm illegal settlers."Of late we were made to believe that the situation has improved and we will be regularized. See what we are now getting." Said another evicted occupant. "For how long shall we stay on land under stop and order court orders yet it's the government through the Ministry of lands who caused these evictions by declaring us illegal settlers since 1982."At the time of writing, some of the leaders of the settlers had approached the lawyers to get the order reversed while some were on their way to petition the Councilor and Member of parliament of the area to assist them.