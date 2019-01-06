Latest News Editor's Choice


ZANU PF Youths confiscate jerrycans at fuel stations

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 hrs ago | Views
Bulawayo ZANU PF Youths on Thursday stormed fuel service stations and confiscated all jerrycans from people who were on the queue to purchase fuel.

Fuel stations are allowed to sell fuel to buyers with jerrycan containers.

"Today Zanu PF youths are moving around the few Bulawayo service stations with fuel confiscating jerrycans." Said Journalist Kholwani Nyathi. "Probably a novel way to arrest the raging crisis in their heads."

It was not clear in what capacity did the youths have to engage in such acts.

"ZANU PF has a pathologist mentality of being useful only when life is already extinct." Commented one Joachim Garikai.

On Wednesday in Kwekwe members of the Zimbabwe Defense Forces were reported to be manning most of the service stations controlling the crowd. At some instances they allowed their fellow ZDF members to purchase fuel ahead of other motorists who had queued for more than 7 hours.

Zimbabwe has been hit by massive fuel shortage since the disputed July 2018 elections. The situation has been attributed to lack of foreign currency which is needed to be allocated to fuel companies to import fuel from South Africa and Mozambique.

However Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe Raymond Majongwe announced on Twitter that he saw 101 trucks of fuel tankers heading to Harare and Mutare.




Source - Byo24News

