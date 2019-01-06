Zimbabwe bans importation of meat from South Africa

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The Ministry of lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and rural resettlement has immediately banned the importation of the importation of live, cloven hoofed animals and related products from South Africa effective.This comes following the outbreak of foot and mouth disease in Limpopo Province of South Africa."The control of foot and mouth disease involves implementation of trade restrictions. " the Minsitry said in a statement. "Consequently all import permits that had been issued before 9 January 2019 are hereby cancelled."Any import application will now be considered on a case by case basis depending on the risk."