Govt, Apex Council continue wage talks

Government will today meet the Apex Council to review civil servants' salaries at the National Joint Negotiations Council (NJNC) at Kaguvi Building.This comes after civil servants demanded to be paid in United States dollars and gave the government a 14-day notice to resolve their incapacitation or face a full-blown strike.In a press statement, Public Service Commission (PSC) chairperson Vincent Hungwe said the NJNC meeting will specifically address issues to enhance the capacity of government workers to effectively discharge their duties in their respective sectors."The meeting will outline the principles that will underpin the allocation of the integrated cost of living adjustment announced by Government focusing on the distribution of the Cola (Cost of living adjustment) across all grades of workers, the proportion of the Cola to be allocated as basic salary, housing and transport allowances, and the distribution of the Cola to rural versus urban workers," Hungwe said.He said there is also need to agree on a road map to roll out the establishment of a Public Service Pension Scheme based on a funded and defined benefit modality that is guaranteed by government to protect contributors and generate input to align the current legislation that guides labour relations in the public sector to the Constitution."This will include the amendment of the Public Service Act, the establishment of the Public Service Collective Bargaining Council and the creation of the Tripartite Negotiating Forum to facilitate dialogue among the social partners," said Hungwe.Ahead of the meeting, teachers unions remain adamant on their demand for the USD as a solution to their poverty.