Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Govt, Apex Council continue wage talks

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Government will today meet the Apex Council to review civil servants' salaries at the National Joint Negotiations Council (NJNC) at Kaguvi Building.

This comes after civil servants demanded to be paid in United States dollars and gave the government a 14-day notice to resolve their incapacitation or face a full-blown strike.

In a press statement, Public Service Commission (PSC) chairperson Vincent Hungwe said the NJNC meeting will specifically address issues to enhance the capacity of government workers to effectively discharge their duties in their respective sectors.

"The meeting will outline the principles that will underpin the allocation of the integrated cost of living adjustment announced by Government focusing on the distribution of the Cola (Cost of living adjustment) across all grades of workers, the proportion of the Cola to be allocated as basic salary, housing and transport allowances, and the distribution of the Cola to rural versus urban workers," Hungwe said.

He said there is also need to agree on a road map to roll out the establishment of a Public Service Pension Scheme based on a funded and defined benefit modality that is guaranteed by government to protect contributors and generate input to align the current legislation that guides labour relations in the public sector to the Constitution.

"This will include the amendment of the Public Service Act, the establishment of the Public Service Collective Bargaining Council and the creation of the Tripartite Negotiating Forum to facilitate dialogue among the social partners," said Hungwe.

Ahead of the meeting, teachers unions remain adamant on their demand for the USD as a solution to their poverty.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa flying out to take dictatorship refresher course

7 mins ago | 14 Views

Whereabouts sought, a reward of $1,000 will be given

21 mins ago | 236 Views

Linda Masarira attacks Jonathan Moyo

32 mins ago | 245 Views

The fallacy of production in Zimbabwe!!

35 mins ago | 56 Views

From Great Zimbabwe to Zimbabwe Ruins with Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa

47 mins ago | 226 Views

Chamisa's MDC should proffer solutions to crises

51 mins ago | 220 Views

Zimbabwean hotel adopts clinic maternity wing

52 mins ago | 176 Views

Famous Chipinge sangoma's son convicted for fraud

52 mins ago | 322 Views

Man jailed for bedding 12-year-old 'wife'

53 mins ago | 307 Views

NUST introduces March intake

56 mins ago | 184 Views

War vets internal strife escalating

57 mins ago | 212 Views

Zimbabwe crisis 'will hit SA hard'

58 mins ago | 195 Views

Man jailed 4 years for impregnating niece

1 hr ago | 246 Views

Students turned away over fees

1 hr ago | 204 Views

Zimbabwe bans importation of meat from South Africa

1 hr ago | 717 Views

ZANU PF Youths confiscate jerrycans at fuel stations

2 hrs ago | 899 Views

ED Mnangagwa will not hatch chickens from fried eggs

2 hrs ago | 626 Views

BREAKING: 'Operation Murambatsvina II' implemented in Kesington plots

2 hrs ago | 1414 Views

Chamisa has no leverage for negotiations

3 hrs ago | 2238 Views

Carl Joshua Ncube launches camp feel good

3 hrs ago | 356 Views

16 days activism, so what?

3 hrs ago | 439 Views

Plot to raid NGO offices unearthed

3 hrs ago | 1634 Views

Strong DRC Church shames puppet Zimbabwe Christians

4 hrs ago | 3639 Views

'Mnangagwa is ignoring me' cried Chamisa - at least, not stupid to believe you will resolve his illegitimacy

4 hrs ago | 1249 Views

101 fuel tankers arrive in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 8355 Views

Zanu PF is feeling heat of worsen economic meltdown – it is back to blaming sanctions

4 hrs ago | 933 Views

Activist calls for massive uprising in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 3872 Views

Mnangagwa is ready to engage Chamisa ..... but

5 hrs ago | 5087 Views

Chamisa' MDC blasts Mnangagwa's five-nation foreign junket

5 hrs ago | 1496 Views

Mnangagwa's defining moment

5 hrs ago | 2090 Views

Zanu-PF grandstanding on luxuries, entitlements, claims MDC

5 hrs ago | 690 Views

Mnangagwa's foreign trip ill-timed

5 hrs ago | 765 Views

Zesa garnishes Bhasikiti account over $133 000 debt

5 hrs ago | 568 Views

SAA starts to collect millions owed by Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 789 Views

Govt threatens to cancel fuel retailers' licenses

5 hrs ago | 1345 Views

Gweru 'ignores' typhoid victim lawsuit

5 hrs ago | 143 Views

Mnangagwa's trips to nowhere

5 hrs ago | 519 Views

Clemens Westerhof returns to Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1046 Views

Zimbabwe man strangled wife to death in London, then hanged self

5 hrs ago | 705 Views

DRC opposition leader declared winner of presidential poll

5 hrs ago | 1370 Views

Harare won't charge in US dollars

5 hrs ago | 580 Views

Mnangagwa's Cabinet fails to sit

5 hrs ago | 783 Views

Govt holds fuel crisis meeting

5 hrs ago | 999 Views

Anxious Mnangagwa looking East

5 hrs ago | 376 Views

Fugitive prisoner named

5 hrs ago | 810 Views

Cop, 2 accomplices sued for abducting villager

5 hrs ago | 236 Views

BCC warns against aiding flash floods

5 hrs ago | 387 Views

Pre-term baby discharged as doctors’ strike continues

5 hrs ago | 385 Views

Thieving soldier caught at Mugabe residency

5 hrs ago | 493 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days