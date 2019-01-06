Latest News Editor's Choice


Zesa sets vandalism whistle-blower programme

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A unit of Zesa Holdings has created a whistle-blower initiative to reward those who report suspected theft and vandalism of electricity infrastructure.

The goal of the programme, run by the Zimbabwe Electricity and Transmission Distribution Company (ZETDC), is to invite citizens to volunteer valuable information that would lead to successful prosecutions.

"ZETDC is inviting whistle-blowers to volunteer information that would lead to the arrest of perpetrators of theft and vandalism and reward would be given in proven cases," said the power firm.

The company said the ongoing power outages and load shedding were a result of vandalism and theft.

Ordinary Zimbabweans often witness the vandalism and theft of power infrastructure, but at present have no incentive to tip-off the power utility.

Now whistle-blowers can voice their suspicions in person or via telephone or e-mail.


Source - dailynews

