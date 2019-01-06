Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Famous Chipinge sangoma's son convicted for fraud

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Famous Chipinge traditional healer Ndunge's son Isaac Ndunge was this week convicted for fraud after five cellphones he had demanded from his client to place in a nearby stream during a ritual failed to reappear.

Ndunge, who stays in his father's compound in Southdown, Chipinge, was convicted on his own plea of guilt by magistrate Perseverance Makala on Tuesday.

He was slapped with a two-month jail sentence or alternatively, a $90 fine.

Ndunge was being charged with fraud as defined in section 136 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act chapter 9:23.

It was the State's case that on December 27, 2018 at 1000 hours, Ndunge went to Melow Katuruza's home in Sakubva, intending to help him with a problem he was facing.

He demanded $110 in cash and five cellphones to place in a nearby stream for him to perform the rituals.

The cellphones were to miraculously reappear after Ndunge had left.

He was not to be seen again until Katuruza ran into him walking about in Sakubva and he effected a citizen's arrest.

The cell phones were valued at $240.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe bird smuggler caught with 19 rare eggs at Heathrow

6 mins ago | 10 Views

Mthuli Ncube's full speech to the European Parliament

8 mins ago | 16 Views

Mnangagwa flying out to take dictatorship refresher course

15 mins ago | 68 Views

Whereabouts sought, a reward of $1,000 will be given

30 mins ago | 398 Views

Linda Masarira attacks Jonathan Moyo

41 mins ago | 372 Views

The fallacy of production in Zimbabwe!!

43 mins ago | 70 Views

From Great Zimbabwe to Zimbabwe Ruins with Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa

56 mins ago | 280 Views

Chamisa's MDC should proffer solutions to crises

60 mins ago | 273 Views

Zimbabwean hotel adopts clinic maternity wing

1 hr ago | 237 Views

Man jailed for bedding 12-year-old 'wife'

1 hr ago | 365 Views

NUST introduces March intake

1 hr ago | 231 Views

War vets internal strife escalating

1 hr ago | 274 Views

Zimbabwe crisis 'will hit SA hard'

1 hr ago | 235 Views

Man jailed 4 years for impregnating niece

1 hr ago | 283 Views

Govt, Apex Council continue wage talks

1 hr ago | 289 Views

Students turned away over fees

1 hr ago | 242 Views

Zimbabwe bans importation of meat from South Africa

1 hr ago | 783 Views

ZANU PF Youths confiscate jerrycans at fuel stations

2 hrs ago | 947 Views

ED Mnangagwa will not hatch chickens from fried eggs

2 hrs ago | 651 Views

BREAKING: 'Operation Murambatsvina II' implemented in Kesington plots

2 hrs ago | 1464 Views

Chamisa has no leverage for negotiations

3 hrs ago | 2311 Views

Carl Joshua Ncube launches camp feel good

3 hrs ago | 363 Views

16 days activism, so what?

3 hrs ago | 446 Views

Plot to raid NGO offices unearthed

3 hrs ago | 1658 Views

Strong DRC Church shames puppet Zimbabwe Christians

4 hrs ago | 3728 Views

'Mnangagwa is ignoring me' cried Chamisa - at least, not stupid to believe you will resolve his illegitimacy

4 hrs ago | 1261 Views

101 fuel tankers arrive in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 8603 Views

Zanu PF is feeling heat of worsen economic meltdown – it is back to blaming sanctions

4 hrs ago | 941 Views

Activist calls for massive uprising in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 3939 Views

Mnangagwa is ready to engage Chamisa ..... but

5 hrs ago | 5162 Views

Chamisa' MDC blasts Mnangagwa's five-nation foreign junket

5 hrs ago | 1512 Views

Mnangagwa's defining moment

5 hrs ago | 2122 Views

Zanu-PF grandstanding on luxuries, entitlements, claims MDC

5 hrs ago | 698 Views

Mnangagwa's foreign trip ill-timed

5 hrs ago | 771 Views

Zesa garnishes Bhasikiti account over $133 000 debt

5 hrs ago | 575 Views

SAA starts to collect millions owed by Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 796 Views

Govt threatens to cancel fuel retailers' licenses

5 hrs ago | 1355 Views

Gweru 'ignores' typhoid victim lawsuit

5 hrs ago | 144 Views

Mnangagwa's trips to nowhere

5 hrs ago | 524 Views

Clemens Westerhof returns to Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1059 Views

Zimbabwe man strangled wife to death in London, then hanged self

5 hrs ago | 712 Views

DRC opposition leader declared winner of presidential poll

5 hrs ago | 1384 Views

Harare won't charge in US dollars

5 hrs ago | 587 Views

Mnangagwa's Cabinet fails to sit

5 hrs ago | 796 Views

Govt holds fuel crisis meeting

5 hrs ago | 1006 Views

Anxious Mnangagwa looking East

5 hrs ago | 380 Views

Fugitive prisoner named

5 hrs ago | 816 Views

Cop, 2 accomplices sued for abducting villager

5 hrs ago | 236 Views

BCC warns against aiding flash floods

6 hrs ago | 388 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days