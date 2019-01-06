Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwean hotel adopts clinic maternity wing

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Hospitality concern Holiday Inn Mutare has adopted Sakubva Clinic's maternity wing where it has have since invested over $2 000 in renovations and linen donations.

Holiday Inn general manager Clive Chinwada said they are supporting the medical facility at the behest of their staff and stakeholders who were moved by the appalling state of the unit through their True Hospitality for Good programme which allows them to have a say in assisting needy communities.

"As part of our Corporate Social Responsibility activities and ploughing back to the community we operate in, Holiday Inn Mutare adopted Sakubva maternity ward wing," Chinwada said.

They repaired the ceiling, painted the ceilings and walls, replaced labour room mattresses and linen worth $1 261 with more investments in the institution coming as the year progresses.

"In the New Year, the hotel will continue to work with the hospital, attending to other areas and ensuring the comfort of delivering mothers and their babies who are the future of our nation," Chinwada said.

He said their aim was to change lives for the better through building skills and education in hospitality, and to support communities.

Source - dailynews

