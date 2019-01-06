Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Linda Masarira attacks Jonathan Moyo

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
MDC-T National Spokesperson Linda Masarira has attacked exiled Professor Jonathan Moyo calling him a thief who failed to use his brains to improve the livelihoods of Zimbabweans.

"It's obnoxious how Professor Jonathan Moyo who stole Zimdef funds has become our erstwhile Cde Knight in shining armour. Some would say there are no permanent friends or enemies in politics." Masarira said.

Since the election campaign Professor Jonathan Moyo has been supportive of the opposition movement and campaigned extensively online for MDC Candidate Nelson Chamisa.

"We shouldn't forget that he was the master mind of all ZANUPF atrocities." Masarira continued. "It's rather unfortunate that he failed to use his brains to improve the livelihoods of Zimbabweans. It's time to stop the petty feuds, obsession with politics and religion, partisanship on national issues."

Masarira's statement was met with cold responses with one Fatso saying, "What he was doesn't matter if he has cases to answer he will face justice one day, But people can't ignore what he is saying because of his past."

"As much as I understand your concerns people should verify the veracity of statements on the using the standard of facts. As much as he has a dark past it doesn't mean what he says is not factual or true." Gordon Chibanda responded.

Masarira was adding his voice to the ongoing fight Jonathan Moyo and Strive Masiyiwa after Masiyiwa attacked Human Rights Watch Director Dewa Mavhinga,

Strive claimed to be a victim of bullying together with his wife yet he has been championing human rights in Zimbabwe even before Mavhinga joined the Human Rights Watch.

Prof. Moyo then wrote a Twitter thread alleging that Strive Masiyiwa funded the ZANU PF 2008 run off violent campaign that left scores of opposition members dead.

"In 2008, Strive Masiyiwa gave ZanuPF USD45m to purchase grain used in the Army-run runoff poll!" Jonathan Moyo alleged.




Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe bird smuggler caught with 19 rare eggs at Heathrow

26 mins ago | 86 Views

Mthuli Ncube's full speech to the European Parliament

28 mins ago | 145 Views

Mnangagwa flying out to take dictatorship refresher course

36 mins ago | 275 Views

Whereabouts sought, a reward of $1,000 will be given

50 mins ago | 791 Views

The fallacy of production in Zimbabwe!!

1 hr ago | 119 Views

From Great Zimbabwe to Zimbabwe Ruins with Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 444 Views

Chamisa's MDC should proffer solutions to crises

1 hr ago | 392 Views

Zimbabwean hotel adopts clinic maternity wing

1 hr ago | 329 Views

Famous Chipinge sangoma's son convicted for fraud

1 hr ago | 552 Views

Man jailed for bedding 12-year-old 'wife'

1 hr ago | 462 Views

NUST introduces March intake

1 hr ago | 333 Views

War vets internal strife escalating

1 hr ago | 397 Views

Zimbabwe crisis 'will hit SA hard'

1 hr ago | 326 Views

Man jailed 4 years for impregnating niece

2 hrs ago | 353 Views

Govt, Apex Council continue wage talks

2 hrs ago | 353 Views

Students turned away over fees

2 hrs ago | 291 Views

Zimbabwe bans importation of meat from South Africa

2 hrs ago | 900 Views

ZANU PF Youths confiscate jerrycans at fuel stations

2 hrs ago | 1033 Views

ED Mnangagwa will not hatch chickens from fried eggs

2 hrs ago | 694 Views

BREAKING: 'Operation Murambatsvina II' implemented in Kesington plots

3 hrs ago | 1584 Views

Chamisa has no leverage for negotiations

3 hrs ago | 2416 Views

Carl Joshua Ncube launches camp feel good

3 hrs ago | 379 Views

16 days activism, so what?

4 hrs ago | 456 Views

Plot to raid NGO offices unearthed

4 hrs ago | 1712 Views

Strong DRC Church shames puppet Zimbabwe Christians

4 hrs ago | 3912 Views

'Mnangagwa is ignoring me' cried Chamisa - at least, not stupid to believe you will resolve his illegitimacy

4 hrs ago | 1288 Views

101 fuel tankers arrive in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 9166 Views

Zanu PF is feeling heat of worsen economic meltdown – it is back to blaming sanctions

5 hrs ago | 967 Views

Activist calls for massive uprising in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 4074 Views

Mnangagwa is ready to engage Chamisa ..... but

5 hrs ago | 5314 Views

Chamisa' MDC blasts Mnangagwa's five-nation foreign junket

5 hrs ago | 1536 Views

Mnangagwa's defining moment

5 hrs ago | 2185 Views

Zanu-PF grandstanding on luxuries, entitlements, claims MDC

5 hrs ago | 710 Views

Mnangagwa's foreign trip ill-timed

5 hrs ago | 787 Views

Zesa garnishes Bhasikiti account over $133 000 debt

5 hrs ago | 588 Views

SAA starts to collect millions owed by Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 816 Views

Govt threatens to cancel fuel retailers' licenses

5 hrs ago | 1378 Views

Gweru 'ignores' typhoid victim lawsuit

5 hrs ago | 146 Views

Mnangagwa's trips to nowhere

6 hrs ago | 532 Views

Clemens Westerhof returns to Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 1083 Views

Zimbabwe man strangled wife to death in London, then hanged self

6 hrs ago | 738 Views

DRC opposition leader declared winner of presidential poll

6 hrs ago | 1419 Views

Harare won't charge in US dollars

6 hrs ago | 600 Views

Mnangagwa's Cabinet fails to sit

6 hrs ago | 813 Views

Govt holds fuel crisis meeting

6 hrs ago | 1042 Views

Anxious Mnangagwa looking East

6 hrs ago | 388 Views

Fugitive prisoner named

6 hrs ago | 840 Views

Cop, 2 accomplices sued for abducting villager

6 hrs ago | 240 Views

BCC warns against aiding flash floods

6 hrs ago | 397 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days