Whereabouts sought, a reward of $1,000 will be given

News / National

by Staff reporter

Moyo Brighton 23-034750 W23 2413 Mkoba Gweru



Vivian Thuthukani Mpofu 73-055523 B73 0-12 Njube P.O. Box Njumbani Bulawayo



Privilege Jonas 67-094807 M66 5378 Mkoba Gweru



Nhlanhla Thebe 41-059801 S41 56643-2 Old Lobengula Bulawayo



Funwell Dzimba 08-795312 W07 61436 Phelandaba Township Bulawayo



Nhamo Masanganise 63-1093873 A27 9-35th Haig Park Mabelreign, Harare

The Drivers whose particulars appear below are wanted by Biltrans Services for theft by conversion.A reward of $1000.00 will be given to the person providing information leading to the arrest and conviction.Anyone with information should contact Mr Gumede 0772 381381, Mr Lyle 0772 110993 ZRP Marlbrough on phone number (02) 42301802 or Mr Munyuni on cell number 0772 789 689 or his /her nearest Police station.ZRP Marlbrough RRB numbers 3757969-72 refers.