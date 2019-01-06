Latest News Editor's Choice


Whereabouts sought, a reward of $1,000 will be given

by Staff reporter
8 secs ago
The Drivers whose particulars appear below are wanted by Biltrans Services for theft by conversion.

A reward of $1000.00 will be given to the person providing information leading to the arrest and conviction.

Moyo Brighton 23-034750 W23 2413 Mkoba Gweru

Vivian Thuthukani Mpofu 73-055523 B73 0-12 Njube P.O. Box Njumbani Bulawayo

Privilege Jonas 67-094807 M66 5378 Mkoba Gweru

Nhlanhla Thebe 41-059801 S41 56643-2 Old Lobengula Bulawayo

Funwell Dzimba 08-795312 W07 61436 Phelandaba Township Bulawayo

Nhamo Masanganise 63-1093873 A27 9-35th Haig Park Mabelreign, Harare

Anyone with information should contact Mr Gumede 0772 381381, Mr Lyle 0772 110993 ZRP Marlbrough on phone number (02) 42301802 or Mr Munyuni on cell number 0772 789 689 or his /her nearest Police station.

ZRP Marlbrough RRB numbers 3757969-72 refers.




