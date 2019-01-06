Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa flying out to take dictatorship refresher course

by Mandla Ndlovu
18 secs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been accused of flying out to take dictatorship refresher courses during his recently announced trip to five countries.

MDC Spokesperson Jacob Mafume said, "Mnangagwa is taking a trip to four countries all under the rule of stinking dictatorships. He has always been maintaining relationships with countries like Belarus where autocracy reigns supreme."

Mafume said Mnangagwa is going to learn how to suppress the civil servants and opposition members who have dissenting views to those of ZANU PF.

"His trip to these countries therefore comes not as a surprise to us in the MDC. It is a bid to take a refresher course for totalitarian, autocratic and fascist rule from the despots in these capitals.

This is against a background of increasingly closed democratic space in the country with teachers being arrested and dissent persecuted with Zanu PF displaying its true colors since the August 1 shootings."

Mafume further said the MDC was concerned about the amount of tax payers money being used to fund foreign trips that will not bring any meaningful economic benefits to the country.

"We are concerned by the abuse of tax payers money funding these trips while hospitals are closed and serious unrest arresting civil service. The money should have been used for urgent essentials."

President Mnangagwa is expected to visit Russia, Belarus, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan. He will also visit Switzerland for the World Economic Forum. Presidential Spokesperson Mr. George Charamba said the pending visits by the President were strategic and Zimbabwe was expecting "quite a bumper harvest of agreements and Memoranda of Understanding".

"In respect of the first four, they are at the invitation of his counterparts," he said. "The countries, which are in the same region, are strategic both bilaterally and multilaterally."

Charamba further said Russia was an economic player in terms of investments in Zimbabwe, particularly in the mining and agriculture sectors and Belarus has been bringing mining and road construction equipment into the country apart from infrastructure development projects.




Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Whereabouts sought, a reward of $1,000 will be given

15 mins ago | 128 Views

Linda Masarira attacks Jonathan Moyo

26 mins ago | 171 Views

The fallacy of production in Zimbabwe!!

28 mins ago | 41 Views

From Great Zimbabwe to Zimbabwe Ruins with Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa

41 mins ago | 172 Views

Chamisa's MDC should proffer solutions to crises

45 mins ago | 188 Views

Zimbabwean hotel adopts clinic maternity wing

45 mins ago | 145 Views

Famous Chipinge sangoma's son convicted for fraud

46 mins ago | 270 Views

Man jailed for bedding 12-year-old 'wife'

47 mins ago | 253 Views

NUST introduces March intake

50 mins ago | 160 Views

War vets internal strife escalating

51 mins ago | 173 Views

Zimbabwe crisis 'will hit SA hard'

52 mins ago | 163 Views

Man jailed 4 years for impregnating niece

55 mins ago | 204 Views

Govt, Apex Council continue wage talks

56 mins ago | 218 Views

Students turned away over fees

56 mins ago | 179 Views

Zimbabwe bans importation of meat from South Africa

1 hr ago | 677 Views

ZANU PF Youths confiscate jerrycans at fuel stations

2 hrs ago | 856 Views

ED Mnangagwa will not hatch chickens from fried eggs

2 hrs ago | 603 Views

BREAKING: 'Operation Murambatsvina II' implemented in Kesington plots

2 hrs ago | 1369 Views

Chamisa has no leverage for negotiations

3 hrs ago | 2198 Views

Carl Joshua Ncube launches camp feel good

3 hrs ago | 348 Views

16 days activism, so what?

3 hrs ago | 433 Views

Plot to raid NGO offices unearthed

3 hrs ago | 1613 Views

Strong DRC Church shames puppet Zimbabwe Christians

4 hrs ago | 3555 Views

'Mnangagwa is ignoring me' cried Chamisa - at least, not stupid to believe you will resolve his illegitimacy

4 hrs ago | 1239 Views

101 fuel tankers arrive in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 8199 Views

Zanu PF is feeling heat of worsen economic meltdown – it is back to blaming sanctions

4 hrs ago | 924 Views

Activist calls for massive uprising in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 3831 Views

Mnangagwa is ready to engage Chamisa ..... but

5 hrs ago | 5040 Views

Chamisa' MDC blasts Mnangagwa's five-nation foreign junket

5 hrs ago | 1486 Views

Mnangagwa's defining moment

5 hrs ago | 2070 Views

Zanu-PF grandstanding on luxuries, entitlements, claims MDC

5 hrs ago | 688 Views

Mnangagwa's foreign trip ill-timed

5 hrs ago | 760 Views

Zesa garnishes Bhasikiti account over $133 000 debt

5 hrs ago | 560 Views

SAA starts to collect millions owed by Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 778 Views

Govt threatens to cancel fuel retailers' licenses

5 hrs ago | 1337 Views

Gweru 'ignores' typhoid victim lawsuit

5 hrs ago | 142 Views

Mnangagwa's trips to nowhere

5 hrs ago | 517 Views

Clemens Westerhof returns to Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1034 Views

Zimbabwe man strangled wife to death in London, then hanged self

5 hrs ago | 701 Views

DRC opposition leader declared winner of presidential poll

5 hrs ago | 1363 Views

Harare won't charge in US dollars

5 hrs ago | 571 Views

Mnangagwa's Cabinet fails to sit

5 hrs ago | 776 Views

Govt holds fuel crisis meeting

5 hrs ago | 994 Views

Anxious Mnangagwa looking East

5 hrs ago | 370 Views

Fugitive prisoner named

5 hrs ago | 805 Views

Cop, 2 accomplices sued for abducting villager

5 hrs ago | 235 Views

BCC warns against aiding flash floods

5 hrs ago | 383 Views

Pre-term baby discharged as doctors’ strike continues

5 hrs ago | 381 Views

Thieving soldier caught at Mugabe residency

5 hrs ago | 491 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days