PROPHECY: Deadly xenophobic attacks against Zimbabweans in SA

by Mandla Ndlovu
34 mins ago | Views
Bulawayo based pastor of Divine Kingdom Ministries Ian Ndlovu has prophesied that Zimbabweans based in South Africa will be victims of deadly xenophobic attacks in 2019 if they do not pray.

Ndlovu was speaking during a prophecy about Prophet Shepherd Bushiri recently.

We publish the full prophecy below:

God told me that we should pray against xenophobic attacks in South Africa in 2019. If they are allowed to happened they will be more vicious than what we saw in the past. We must pray for the spirit of tolerance because as the economic situation tightens in the country, a lot of Zimbabweans will go to South Africa to seek economic refugee there. This may spark xenophobic hatred and xenophobic attacks.   

I saw a cloud moving especially on major cities like Johannesburg and Pretoria and Durban. I saw cars being burnt, I saw people being attacked in their homes. And the Spirit of the Lord said these young people that you are seeing running around with a few older people are pushed by a spirit of xenophobia. We must not wait for these things to take but must begin praying now. Because if we allow them to take place you might hear your relatives saying we are not able to go to work because we do not know whether we will come back from work.

In the realms of the spirit I saw the South Africans who are behind this thing and fueling it. Let us pray for the spirit of tolerance. Pray for South African leaders and community leaders to be understanding towards foreigners.

The way I saw it, it was very serious. As we are fasting let us dispel this cloud of xenophobia over South Africa.

Ndlovu has carved his name as a prophet whom most of his words come to pass.

Watch the full Prophecy below:




Source - Byo24News

