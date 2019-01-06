Company that transports containers to Zimbabwe shuts down

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu







Mediterranean Shipping Company SA (Zim), the world's second largest container shipping company has announced that it is contemplating halting the release of containers to Zimbabwean importers who have not paid for their services as well as discouraging the acceptance of cargo destined for Zimbabwe aboard their ships worldwide.The company says this has been necessitated by the fact that despite numerous engagements with various officers at different levels their efforts of settling amounts due to their head office has been in vain and they remain unable to remit the long outstanding remittable funds for services already rendered.Find the full letter below: