Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Company that transports containers to Zimbabwe shuts down

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago | Views
Mediterranean Shipping Company SA (Zim), the world's second largest container shipping company has announced that it is contemplating halting the release of containers to Zimbabwean importers who have not paid for their services as well as discouraging the acceptance of cargo destined for Zimbabwe aboard their ships worldwide.

The company says this has been necessitated by the fact that despite numerous engagements with various officers at different levels their efforts of settling amounts due to their head office has been in vain and they remain unable to remit the long outstanding remittable funds for services already rendered.

Find the full letter below:







Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Heavy rains destroy roofing at Beitbridge border post

1 hr ago | 615 Views

'Go to hell Strive Masiyiwa' Jonathan Moyo says as he spills more beans

1 hr ago | 1906 Views

Mnangagwa offers $41 pay increase for civil servants

1 hr ago | 1697 Views

Hubby 'killer' appears in court

2 hrs ago | 589 Views

Orlando Pirates come to Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 615 Views

Chiwenga slams panic buying and hoarding tendencies

2 hrs ago | 1097 Views

George Shaya rushed to hospital

2 hrs ago | 1020 Views

Professor Jonathan Moyo, a failed project

3 hrs ago | 1088 Views

PROPHECY: Deadly xenophobic attacks against Zimbabweans in SA

4 hrs ago | 2377 Views

Mnangagwa kick-starts 2019 reengagement offensive

5 hrs ago | 1596 Views

'Zimbabwe has enough USD to pay civil servants'

5 hrs ago | 4894 Views

Zimbabwe bird smuggler caught with 19 rare eggs at Heathrow

7 hrs ago | 2423 Views

Mthuli Ncube's full speech to the European Parliament

7 hrs ago | 2064 Views

Mnangagwa flying out to take dictatorship refresher course

7 hrs ago | 2528 Views

Whereabouts sought, a reward of $1,000 will be given

7 hrs ago | 3583 Views

Linda Masarira attacks Jonathan Moyo

7 hrs ago | 3301 Views

From Great Zimbabwe to Zimbabwe Ruins with Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 1238 Views

Chamisa's MDC should proffer solutions to crises

7 hrs ago | 896 Views

Zimbabwean hotel adopts clinic maternity wing

7 hrs ago | 671 Views

Famous Chipinge sangoma's son convicted for fraud

7 hrs ago | 1429 Views

Man jailed for bedding 12-year-old 'wife'

7 hrs ago | 1183 Views

NUST introduces March intake

8 hrs ago | 1126 Views

War vets internal strife escalating

8 hrs ago | 1625 Views

Zimbabwe crisis 'will hit SA hard'

8 hrs ago | 1010 Views

Man jailed 4 years for impregnating niece

8 hrs ago | 820 Views

Govt, Apex Council continue wage talks

8 hrs ago | 801 Views

Zimbabwe bans importation of meat from South Africa

8 hrs ago | 1658 Views

ZANU PF Youths confiscate jerrycans at fuel stations

8 hrs ago | 2086 Views

ED Mnangagwa will not hatch chickens from fried eggs

9 hrs ago | 986 Views

BREAKING: 'Operation Murambatsvina II' implemented in Kesington plots

9 hrs ago | 2494 Views

Chamisa has no leverage for negotiations

9 hrs ago | 3157 Views

Carl Joshua Ncube launches camp feel good

9 hrs ago | 501 Views

Plot to raid NGO offices unearthed

10 hrs ago | 2108 Views

Strong DRC Church shames puppet Zimbabwe Christians

10 hrs ago | 5629 Views

'Mnangagwa is ignoring me' cried Chamisa - at least, not stupid to believe you will resolve his illegitimacy

11 hrs ago | 1458 Views

101 fuel tankers arrive in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 16217 Views

Zanu PF is feeling heat of worsen economic meltdown – it is back to blaming sanctions

11 hrs ago | 1129 Views

Activist calls for massive uprising in Bulawayo

11 hrs ago | 5565 Views

Mnangagwa is ready to engage Chamisa ..... but

11 hrs ago | 7330 Views

Chamisa' MDC blasts Mnangagwa's five-nation foreign junket

12 hrs ago | 1804 Views

Mnangagwa's defining moment

12 hrs ago | 2785 Views

Zanu-PF grandstanding on luxuries, entitlements, claims MDC

12 hrs ago | 808 Views

Mnangagwa's foreign trip ill-timed

12 hrs ago | 871 Views

Zesa garnishes Bhasikiti account over $133 000 debt

12 hrs ago | 703 Views

SAA starts to collect millions owed by Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 1042 Views

Govt threatens to cancel fuel retailers' licenses

12 hrs ago | 1586 Views

Mnangagwa's trips to nowhere

12 hrs ago | 609 Views

Clemens Westerhof returns to Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 1343 Views

Zimbabwe man strangled wife to death in London, then hanged self

12 hrs ago | 947 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days