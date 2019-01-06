Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Hubby 'killer' appears in court

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A 23-year-old Mutare woman who was on the run after she allegedly struck her husband to death using an axe in December last year following a marital dispute has appeared in court.

The alleged husband killer Anesu Mafokosho (23) of Chikanga Phase 2 in Mutare appeared before Mutare Magistrate Ms Perseverance Makala facing murder charges.

She was not asked to plead to the charges and was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

Mafokosho was remanded in custody to January 18.

Circumstances leading to her arrest are that on December 24, Mafokosho and her now deceased husband Vitalis Mudhumo had a misunderstanding in the morning, but partly resolved their differences and went for shopping together.

The court heard that upon returning from shopping, the couple resumed their argument which resulted in Mudhumo packing his bags threatening to leave Mafokosho.

Mafokosho allegedly struck Mudhumo three times on the neck using an axe.

Mudhumo is said to have bled to death while lying on the bedroom floor.

The matter is reported to have come to light after Mafokosho phoned her sister whom she informed that she had killed her husband.

The teenage sister called Mudhumo's nephew who then reported the matter to the police but Mafokosho had already fled the scene until her recent arrest.

Source - zbc

