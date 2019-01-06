Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa offers $41 pay increase for civil servants

by newzimbabwe
1 hr ago | Views
GOVERNMENT has offered civil servants 10 percent pay increment across the board beginning this April but this was immediately rejected by its workforce which still insists on a planned strike in two weeks' time.

According to NewZimbabwe.com, this was revealed at a press briefing by APEX Council chairperson, Cecilia Alexander following a round of wage negotiations by government and its restless employees under the National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC).

Civil servants renewed their demands for a wage review November last year while proposing that the least paid employee should get $1 733.

Civil servants on Tuesday gave their employer the mandatory 14-day notice to embark on a massive strike action while insisting their current wages have been eroded by a recent wave of price increases.

They have been demanding their wages to be paid in US dollars but this was vehemently rejected by a cash-strapped government which says it does not generate its revenue in forex.

The lowest paid civil servant currently earns $414 and shall start receiving an additional $41 if government proceeds to implement the offer.

Source - newzimbabwe

