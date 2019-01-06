'The struggle has moved to another level' Teachers threaten

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The Zimbabwe Teachers Association (ZIMTA) has informed its members that the National Joint Negotiating Council that set on Thursday was useless as it produced no results.In a statement on Thursday ZIMTA said, "The NJNC meeting held on 10 January 2019 was a fruitless activity whose outcomes were detached from reality and absurdly futuristic."given the circumstances and hardliner stance taken by the employer, a full blown labour strife is unavoidable. The struggle now enters another level. It now needs you and me, back to back, shoulder to shoulder."Read the full statement below: