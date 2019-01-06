News / National
'The struggle has moved to another level' Teachers threaten
The Zimbabwe Teachers Association (ZIMTA) has informed its members that the National Joint Negotiating Council that set on Thursday was useless as it produced no results.
In a statement on Thursday ZIMTA said, "The NJNC meeting held on 10 January 2019 was a fruitless activity whose outcomes were detached from reality and absurdly futuristic.
"given the circumstances and hardliner stance taken by the employer, a full blown labour strife is unavoidable. The struggle now enters another level. It now needs you and me, back to back, shoulder to shoulder."
Source - Byo24News