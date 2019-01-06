Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'The struggle has moved to another level' Teachers threaten

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Teachers Association (ZIMTA) has informed its members that the National Joint Negotiating Council that set on Thursday was useless as it produced no results.

In a statement on Thursday ZIMTA said, "The NJNC meeting held on 10 January 2019 was a fruitless activity whose outcomes were detached from reality and absurdly futuristic.

"given the circumstances and hardliner stance taken by the employer, a full blown labour strife is unavoidable. The struggle now enters another level. It now needs you and me, back to back, shoulder to shoulder."

Read the full statement below:







Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa tried to deport Beatrice Mtetwa

38 mins ago | 763 Views

It's cold out there Jonathan Moyo

1 hr ago | 773 Views

'Dark times are behind us' Ncube assure EU - how so, when just rigged elections

1 hr ago | 585 Views

Blame Zanu PF for the Crisis

1 hr ago | 216 Views

Putin moots military base in Zimbabwe…….as Mnangagwa begs for Moscow bailout package

1 hr ago | 1778 Views

Ndebeles will never rule Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 656 Views

Heavy rains destroy roofing at Beitbridge border post

13 hrs ago | 2821 Views

'Go to hell Strive Masiyiwa' Jonathan Moyo says as he spills more beans

13 hrs ago | 12060 Views

Mnangagwa offers $41 pay increase for civil servants

14 hrs ago | 6836 Views

Hubby 'killer' appears in court

14 hrs ago | 2335 Views

Orlando Pirates come to Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 2329 Views

Chiwenga slams panic buying and hoarding tendencies

14 hrs ago | 3240 Views

George Shaya rushed to hospital

14 hrs ago | 3663 Views

Company that transports containers to Zimbabwe shuts down

15 hrs ago | 5513 Views

Professor Jonathan Moyo, a failed project

15 hrs ago | 1712 Views

PROPHECY: Deadly xenophobic attacks against Zimbabweans in SA

16 hrs ago | 4124 Views

Mnangagwa kick-starts 2019 reengagement offensive

17 hrs ago | 2217 Views

'Zimbabwe has enough USD to pay civil servants'

17 hrs ago | 6892 Views

Zimbabwe bird smuggler caught with 19 rare eggs at Heathrow

19 hrs ago | 3083 Views

Mthuli Ncube's full speech to the European Parliament

19 hrs ago | 2636 Views

Mnangagwa flying out to take dictatorship refresher course

19 hrs ago | 3228 Views

Whereabouts sought, a reward of $1,000 will be given

19 hrs ago | 4374 Views

Linda Masarira attacks Jonathan Moyo

19 hrs ago | 4124 Views

From Great Zimbabwe to Zimbabwe Ruins with Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 1565 Views

Chamisa's MDC should proffer solutions to crises

19 hrs ago | 1109 Views

Zimbabwean hotel adopts clinic maternity wing

19 hrs ago | 806 Views

Famous Chipinge sangoma's son convicted for fraud

19 hrs ago | 1822 Views

Man jailed for bedding 12-year-old 'wife'

20 hrs ago | 1498 Views

NUST introduces March intake

20 hrs ago | 1561 Views

War vets internal strife escalating

20 hrs ago | 2086 Views

Zimbabwe crisis 'will hit SA hard'

20 hrs ago | 1297 Views

Man jailed 4 years for impregnating niece

20 hrs ago | 1120 Views

Govt, Apex Council continue wage talks

20 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Zimbabwe bans importation of meat from South Africa

20 hrs ago | 1994 Views

ZANU PF Youths confiscate jerrycans at fuel stations

20 hrs ago | 2812 Views

ED Mnangagwa will not hatch chickens from fried eggs

21 hrs ago | 1195 Views

BREAKING: 'Operation Murambatsvina II' implemented in Kesington plots

21 hrs ago | 2982 Views

Chamisa has no leverage for negotiations

21 hrs ago | 3532 Views

Carl Joshua Ncube launches camp feel good

21 hrs ago | 564 Views

Plot to raid NGO offices unearthed

22 hrs ago | 2351 Views

Strong DRC Church shames puppet Zimbabwe Christians

22 hrs ago | 6490 Views

'Mnangagwa is ignoring me' cried Chamisa - at least, not stupid to believe you will resolve his illegitimacy

23 hrs ago | 1531 Views

101 fuel tankers arrive in Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 18709 Views

Zanu PF is feeling heat of worsen economic meltdown – it is back to blaming sanctions

23 hrs ago | 1246 Views

Activist calls for massive uprising in Bulawayo

23 hrs ago | 6764 Views

Mnangagwa is ready to engage Chamisa ..... but

24 hrs ago | 8801 Views

Chamisa' MDC blasts Mnangagwa's five-nation foreign junket

24 hrs ago | 2072 Views

Mnangagwa's defining moment

24 hrs ago | 3099 Views

Zanu-PF grandstanding on luxuries, entitlements, claims MDC

24 hrs ago | 861 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days