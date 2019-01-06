Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa tried to deport Beatrice Mtetwa

by Mandla Ndlovu
President Emmerson Mnangagwa led a ZANU PF election war room team that tried to deport to prominent Human Rights Lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa to her country of birth Swaziland during the height of the 2013 harmonised election campaign.

This was revealed by exiled Professor Jonathan Moyo in an expose' on Econet Boss Strive Masiyiwa on Thursday.

Said Moyo, " The full 2013 poll group had: Emmerson Mnangagwa (who chaired it), Dr Sydney Sekeramayi, Patrick Chinamasa (deputy chair), Nicholas Goche, Gen Constantino Chiwenga, Augustine Chihuri, Happyton Bonyongwe, Walter Tapfumaneyi, Kizito Gweshe, George Charamba  and Jonathan Moyo.

"The group's overarching agenda was to: 1. Contain  Sadc mediation, so it does not derail 2013 elections. 2. Ensure that Parliament is dissolved by 29 June 2013  and elections are held soon thereafter. 3. Get  Econet  and diamond companies to fund elections to avoid UN funding.

"Besides the three-pronged agenda, there were other daily issues that cropped up. One was a report that lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa had blocked a police raid on Prime Minister Tsvangirai's Bath Rd offices in Belgravia. The group decided to have Mtetwa deported but this failed."

Beatrice, a past president of the Zimbabwean Law Society,  was arrested for "obstructing or defeating the course of justice". She was arrested in Harare on 17 March 2013 after she asked to see the search warrant of police officers who were conducting what she called an "unlawful, unconstitutional, illegal and undemocratic" search of the home of her client.

When Beatrice arrived at her client's home, police were already conducting the search. She was handcuffed and taken to Harare Central police station. Despite a High Court order for her release, she was held in custody for eight nights and was allegedly ill-treated and denied access to her family. The High Court finally released her on bail of $330 after magistrates had initially refused to let her go.




