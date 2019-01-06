Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man balks out of $3,000 lobola arrangement for minor

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
DEAL gone wrong!

When the family discovered that he was sleeping with their child aged 15, they struck a deal not to report the matter to police as he agreed to marry the girl and was charged $3 000 for lobola.

At the time it appeared to be a fair deal, but six months later the son-in-law Gift Muduna shifted goal posts revealing that his love for the girl had dried up.

He chased the girl out of their rented home and his actions angered the girl's parents.

They reported the matter to police and he was arrested on charges of having sexual intercourse with a minor.

It is reported that sometime in June 2018, the girl fell in love with Muduna (25). They then arranged that she sneaks out of the house so they spend a night together.

The plan went well and the two had sex on the night in question.

On the following day, when the girl returned to her home, she was in trouble as her father had noticed that she spent the night away.

She was ordered to return to where she had spent the night and thereafter her boyfriend without wasting time rented her a house.

Muduna then approached the girl's parents and they charged him $3 000 for lobola. He managed to pay $800 and promised to pay the balance within a few months.

At the time, the girl's family approved the marriage.

After some months, Muduna told the girl that he no longer loved her and he did not want to see her at his home.

The girl was left with no choice but to return to her home. When her father learnt of what had happened, he became angry that the man had tricked him.

He then reported the matter resulting in Muduna's arrest.

The presiding magistrate Shepherd Mjanja slapped Muduna with a $400 fine (or six months imprisonment).
Source - bmetro

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa urged to retire redundant workers

22 mins ago | 299 Views

Zanu-PF Youth League backs Mnangagwa

27 mins ago | 133 Views

Zanu-PF mob disrupts business

38 mins ago | 481 Views

Hawks foil Mnangagwa, Chamisa talks

40 mins ago | 1141 Views

Zimbabwe approaching point of no return

42 mins ago | 558 Views

Mnangagwa under massive pressure

44 mins ago | 609 Views

Delta on the brink

45 mins ago | 693 Views

Lessons from the Zimbabwe coup

46 mins ago | 307 Views

Mnangagwa's govt big on rhetoric, small on delivery

46 mins ago | 80 Views

Growing unrest exposes official posturing

48 mins ago | 171 Views

MDC factional tensions reaches boiling point

48 mins ago | 272 Views

Zimbabwe companies to collapse in 30 days

49 mins ago | 326 Views

War vets want bank

50 mins ago | 121 Views

Military looms large in Zimbabwe power matrix

51 mins ago | 382 Views

Prosecutor-General appointment chaos

52 mins ago | 238 Views

$400m NRZ deal in limbo

53 mins ago | 83 Views

'Chamisa must rule' rant lands cop in soup

1 hr ago | 404 Views

Falcon Gold closed

1 hr ago | 313 Views

Time to confront bloodsuckers wherever and whenever

1 hr ago | 168 Views

Kasukuwere to seek medication in SA

1 hr ago | 295 Views

Delta's AB InBev places $120m unremitted dividends, fees into RBZ saving

1 hr ago | 191 Views

Essential services must be cushioned against fuel crisis

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Man left paralysed in vicious attack

1 hr ago | 274 Views

Shangani community fumes over killer cops

1 hr ago | 163 Views

Chamisa's ally/ foe arrested

1 hr ago | 242 Views

3 reasons why the Gabon coup failed

1 hr ago | 300 Views

Sandra Ndebele reflects on music journey

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Oliver Mtukudzi battling ill-health

1 hr ago | 300 Views

Zimbabwe doctors 'arm-twisted' to suspend strike

1 hr ago | 270 Views

Civil servants reject $41 (bond notes) pay rise

1 hr ago | 181 Views

5 die in suspected fresh cholera scare

1 hr ago | 141 Views

Zimbabwe problems are surmountable, says Mthuli Ncube

1 hr ago | 264 Views

Man arrested for making false report

1 hr ago | 198 Views

Truck derails goods train

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Chiwenga slams use of social media to cause panic buying

1 hr ago | 96 Views

Westerhof eyes Joel Luphahla's job

1 hr ago | 162 Views

Dabengwa taken 'ill' to SA

1 hr ago | 183 Views

Cops in 16-man mine armed robbery

1 hr ago | 160 Views

Criminal gang hijacks Kudzanayi rank

1 hr ago | 196 Views

Family dumps dead body, demands (16) cow

1 hr ago | 250 Views

Bid to kill wife backfires

2 hrs ago | 237 Views

Jonathan Moyo sells his soul to the devil

2 hrs ago | 368 Views

Everybody in Bulawayo supports Orlando Pirates, claims Kuda Mahachi

2 hrs ago | 201 Views

FC Platinum bus supporters to Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Hubby, wife clash over selfies

2 hrs ago | 305 Views

Baboon feasts on family meal

2 hrs ago | 261 Views

Niece grabs aunt's hubby

2 hrs ago | 269 Views

Let's all rally behind FC Platinum

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Woman fakes own death to dump lover

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

Kombi fare increase to $10 in Harare

2 hrs ago | 2103 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days