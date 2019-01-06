Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man beats son to death before drinking poison

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Community members in Jotsholo in Matabeleland North province were left shocked after a married man beat his son to death before committing suicide.

The incident which has become the subject of discussion happened last week on Saturday.

This was after Chamunorwa Fesi (41) of Tshongogwe Village came home drunk and picked an argument with his wife Nqobile Nkomo (39).

According to a villager Mqondisi Moyo, at the height of the row, Fesi assaulted his wife with fists and then a log.

Luckily she managed to escape from the jaws of death and ran to her neighbour's homestead where she sought refuge.

Sadly she left her son Nkanyiso Fesi (14) being flogged by his father. Fesi beat his son to death and decided to end his life.

"After seeing that he had killed his son he took poison and we found him wriggling in agony near the gate and had froth on his mouth. Beside him lay two empty 100ml bottles of Dimethanol Rogor.

At that time his son was already dead and had bruises all over the body," said Moyo.

Fesi was rushed to Jotsholo Clinic where he died upon admission.

A police source said the bodies of the pair were taken to Mpilo hospital for post mortem.

Efforts to get a comment from Nkomo were fruitless.

However, Matabeleland North police spokeperson Chief Inspector Siphiwe Makonese confirmed the incident.

"We received a case  where a man Chamunorwa Fesi beat his son to death with a log before committing suicide. It is saddening that we received a number of cases of domestic violence in 2018 therefore I'm appealing to couples to solve their problems amicably than to resort to violence. They should engage pastors or elders," said Chief Insp Makonese.

Source - bmetro

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa urged to retire redundant workers

23 mins ago | 312 Views

Zanu-PF Youth League backs Mnangagwa

27 mins ago | 136 Views

Zanu-PF mob disrupts business

39 mins ago | 487 Views

Hawks foil Mnangagwa, Chamisa talks

41 mins ago | 1166 Views

Zimbabwe approaching point of no return

42 mins ago | 563 Views

Mnangagwa under massive pressure

45 mins ago | 614 Views

Delta on the brink

46 mins ago | 701 Views

Lessons from the Zimbabwe coup

46 mins ago | 308 Views

Mnangagwa's govt big on rhetoric, small on delivery

46 mins ago | 81 Views

Growing unrest exposes official posturing

48 mins ago | 172 Views

MDC factional tensions reaches boiling point

49 mins ago | 276 Views

Zimbabwe companies to collapse in 30 days

49 mins ago | 333 Views

War vets want bank

51 mins ago | 121 Views

Military looms large in Zimbabwe power matrix

52 mins ago | 384 Views

Prosecutor-General appointment chaos

53 mins ago | 240 Views

$400m NRZ deal in limbo

53 mins ago | 85 Views

'Chamisa must rule' rant lands cop in soup

1 hr ago | 405 Views

Falcon Gold closed

1 hr ago | 314 Views

Time to confront bloodsuckers wherever and whenever

1 hr ago | 169 Views

Kasukuwere to seek medication in SA

1 hr ago | 295 Views

Delta's AB InBev places $120m unremitted dividends, fees into RBZ saving

1 hr ago | 191 Views

Essential services must be cushioned against fuel crisis

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Man left paralysed in vicious attack

1 hr ago | 275 Views

Shangani community fumes over killer cops

1 hr ago | 167 Views

Chamisa's ally/ foe arrested

1 hr ago | 244 Views

3 reasons why the Gabon coup failed

1 hr ago | 302 Views

Sandra Ndebele reflects on music journey

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Oliver Mtukudzi battling ill-health

1 hr ago | 300 Views

Zimbabwe doctors 'arm-twisted' to suspend strike

1 hr ago | 270 Views

Civil servants reject $41 (bond notes) pay rise

1 hr ago | 182 Views

5 die in suspected fresh cholera scare

1 hr ago | 141 Views

Zimbabwe problems are surmountable, says Mthuli Ncube

1 hr ago | 264 Views

Man arrested for making false report

1 hr ago | 198 Views

Truck derails goods train

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Chiwenga slams use of social media to cause panic buying

1 hr ago | 96 Views

Westerhof eyes Joel Luphahla's job

1 hr ago | 162 Views

Dabengwa taken 'ill' to SA

1 hr ago | 185 Views

Cops in 16-man mine armed robbery

1 hr ago | 160 Views

Criminal gang hijacks Kudzanayi rank

1 hr ago | 196 Views

Family dumps dead body, demands (16) cow

2 hrs ago | 250 Views

Bid to kill wife backfires

2 hrs ago | 237 Views

Jonathan Moyo sells his soul to the devil

2 hrs ago | 368 Views

Everybody in Bulawayo supports Orlando Pirates, claims Kuda Mahachi

2 hrs ago | 203 Views

FC Platinum bus supporters to Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

Hubby, wife clash over selfies

2 hrs ago | 307 Views

Baboon feasts on family meal

2 hrs ago | 261 Views

Niece grabs aunt's hubby

2 hrs ago | 269 Views

Let's all rally behind FC Platinum

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Woman fakes own death to dump lover

2 hrs ago | 188 Views

Kombi fare increase to $10 in Harare

2 hrs ago | 2118 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days