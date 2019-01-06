Man beats son to death before drinking poison

News / National

by Staff reporter

Community members in Jotsholo in Matabeleland North province were left shocked after a married man beat his son to death before committing suicide.The incident which has become the subject of discussion happened last week on Saturday.This was after Chamunorwa Fesi (41) of Tshongogwe Village came home drunk and picked an argument with his wife Nqobile Nkomo (39).According to a villager Mqondisi Moyo, at the height of the row, Fesi assaulted his wife with fists and then a log.Luckily she managed to escape from the jaws of death and ran to her neighbour's homestead where she sought refuge.Sadly she left her son Nkanyiso Fesi (14) being flogged by his father. Fesi beat his son to death and decided to end his life."After seeing that he had killed his son he took poison and we found him wriggling in agony near the gate and had froth on his mouth. Beside him lay two empty 100ml bottles of Dimethanol Rogor.At that time his son was already dead and had bruises all over the body," said Moyo.Fesi was rushed to Jotsholo Clinic where he died upon admission.A police source said the bodies of the pair were taken to Mpilo hospital for post mortem.Efforts to get a comment from Nkomo were fruitless.However, Matabeleland North police spokeperson Chief Inspector Siphiwe Makonese confirmed the incident."We received a case where a man Chamunorwa Fesi beat his son to death with a log before committing suicide. It is saddening that we received a number of cases of domestic violence in 2018 therefore I'm appealing to couples to solve their problems amicably than to resort to violence. They should engage pastors or elders," said Chief Insp Makonese.