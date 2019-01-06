Woman fakes own death to dump lover

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE WOMAN did not want to tell her boyfriend face to face that she wanted to dump him.So she made up a story . . . he went to visit her and was told that his girlfriend was dead!As Timothy Malesa (46) arrived at his girlfriend's house in Winterveld, Tshwane, he was greeted by her son."My mum is dead!" the boy told him.He comforted the sad boy, who claimed she had committed suicide, and went home.Timothy was shocked.But then he heard the truth.If poor Timothy was shocked before, now he was shattered.The woman, the poor man found out, was still alive.The woman apparently faked her own death to break up with boyfriend Timothy and then she ran away with her new lover.Timothy confronted the landlord who admitted to Timothy that, yes, his girlfriend had walked out of the yard with another man and, no, she was not dead.Timothy Malesa of Block B in Mabopane, Tshwane, told Daily Sun the lover ran away with his laptop, gym bicycle, R1 500 and other items."She even stole the laundry basket!" he said.He said he never thought his lover of two years would do this to him. This is like being shot dead by your own bullet," he said. He added that his ex-lover's friend from Winterveld told him she never loved him anyway but was using him."We never made peace and would even fight, but she just disappeared with my belongings, I don't want to see her any more and I don't love her any more because she stole from me," he said.Timothy said he has tried to get hold of her but her phone is always off.Timothy said he had moved on and just wanted his things.Daily Sun managed to trace the ex-lover's friend, who confirmed that she was alive and well."My friend is okay and happy," she said. "Doesn't that man know ukuthi amadoda ayadliwa?" which means "men are milked for money".Police spokesman Captain Mavela Masondo said Timothy must go back to the police station and explain to them what happened."A case of theft under false pretence can be opened," he said. -