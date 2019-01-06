Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Dabengwa taken 'ill' to SA

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
ZAPU president Dr Dumiso Dabengwa is reportedly ill and is in South Africa where he is receiving specialist treatment, his party has revealed.

In an interview on Wednesday, Zapu's secretary general Dr Strike Mkandla said Dr Dabengwa went to South Africa in December and has remained in the neighbouring country since then. He said Dr Dabengwa was not hospitalised but living with relatives while undergoing routine checkups.

"There were some things to be done but he is fine we spoke to him yesterday (Tuesday). He was expected to return shortly after Christmas and it was noted that he should go for a check up on the 4th. It was then observed that it would be a waste of money to come this side and return. He decided to stay with his relatives over the Christmas holiday. We expect him maybe next week," he said.

Dr Mkandla did not disclose Dr Dabengwa's ailment. He however said there is nothing the public should be worried about regarding the liberation struggle stalwart's health.

"It's a routine check up really. Maybe things that cropped up, he did not know about them. It seems new things were identified during the routine checkups which they felt should be attended to. He is yet to undergo an operation. Some of these things might be complicated or alternatively some of these things may not be serious needing just regular checkups," he said.

Dr Dabengwa revealed that he was not feeling well during a funeral service of the late National University of Science and Technology's founding Vice Chancellor Professor Phinias Makhurane at Amphitheatre last month.


Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa urged to retire redundant workers

24 mins ago | 334 Views

Zanu-PF Youth League backs Mnangagwa

28 mins ago | 149 Views

Zanu-PF mob disrupts business

40 mins ago | 497 Views

Hawks foil Mnangagwa, Chamisa talks

42 mins ago | 1214 Views

Zimbabwe approaching point of no return

43 mins ago | 579 Views

Mnangagwa under massive pressure

46 mins ago | 638 Views

Delta on the brink

47 mins ago | 728 Views

Lessons from the Zimbabwe coup

48 mins ago | 315 Views

Mnangagwa's govt big on rhetoric, small on delivery

48 mins ago | 82 Views

Growing unrest exposes official posturing

49 mins ago | 178 Views

MDC factional tensions reaches boiling point

50 mins ago | 283 Views

Zimbabwe companies to collapse in 30 days

51 mins ago | 341 Views

War vets want bank

52 mins ago | 125 Views

Military looms large in Zimbabwe power matrix

53 mins ago | 390 Views

Prosecutor-General appointment chaos

54 mins ago | 246 Views

$400m NRZ deal in limbo

55 mins ago | 87 Views

'Chamisa must rule' rant lands cop in soup

1 hr ago | 410 Views

Falcon Gold closed

1 hr ago | 314 Views

Time to confront bloodsuckers wherever and whenever

1 hr ago | 169 Views

Kasukuwere to seek medication in SA

1 hr ago | 296 Views

Delta's AB InBev places $120m unremitted dividends, fees into RBZ saving

1 hr ago | 192 Views

Essential services must be cushioned against fuel crisis

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Man left paralysed in vicious attack

1 hr ago | 276 Views

Shangani community fumes over killer cops

1 hr ago | 169 Views

Chamisa's ally/ foe arrested

1 hr ago | 245 Views

3 reasons why the Gabon coup failed

1 hr ago | 304 Views

Sandra Ndebele reflects on music journey

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Oliver Mtukudzi battling ill-health

1 hr ago | 301 Views

Zimbabwe doctors 'arm-twisted' to suspend strike

1 hr ago | 273 Views

Civil servants reject $41 (bond notes) pay rise

1 hr ago | 186 Views

5 die in suspected fresh cholera scare

1 hr ago | 141 Views

Zimbabwe problems are surmountable, says Mthuli Ncube

1 hr ago | 266 Views

Man arrested for making false report

1 hr ago | 200 Views

Truck derails goods train

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Chiwenga slams use of social media to cause panic buying

1 hr ago | 96 Views

Westerhof eyes Joel Luphahla's job

1 hr ago | 163 Views

Cops in 16-man mine armed robbery

1 hr ago | 160 Views

Criminal gang hijacks Kudzanayi rank

2 hrs ago | 197 Views

Family dumps dead body, demands (16) cow

2 hrs ago | 250 Views

Bid to kill wife backfires

2 hrs ago | 238 Views

Jonathan Moyo sells his soul to the devil

2 hrs ago | 372 Views

Everybody in Bulawayo supports Orlando Pirates, claims Kuda Mahachi

2 hrs ago | 205 Views

FC Platinum bus supporters to Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Hubby, wife clash over selfies

2 hrs ago | 308 Views

Baboon feasts on family meal

2 hrs ago | 261 Views

Niece grabs aunt's hubby

2 hrs ago | 271 Views

Let's all rally behind FC Platinum

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Woman fakes own death to dump lover

2 hrs ago | 190 Views

Kombi fare increase to $10 in Harare

2 hrs ago | 2142 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days