3-gun thief committed to mental institution

by Staff reporter
A man who escaped from police custody before stealing three guns at Gwanda Urban Police Station has been committed to Mlondolozi Mental Prison after doctors confirmed that he was mentally unstable.

Bruce Ndlovu (20), who had been arrested for unlawful entry, also stole a cellphone and alcohol from the canteen at the station.

Gwanda magistrate Miss Lerato Nyathi ordered that he be examined by two doctors to ascertain his mental stability.

Prosecuting, Miss Ethel Mahachi said Ndlovu had undergone a mental examination and a report from the two doctors had confirmed that Ndlovu was mentally unstable. She had requested Ndlovu to be examined noting that he reportedly had a history of mental instability.

Ndlovu had appeared in court facing a charge of unlawful entry, escaping from police custody, theft and pointing a firearm.

Miss Mahachi said Ndlovu was arrested on October 11 last year for unlawful entry.

"On 11 October around 1AM Ndlovu climbed some steps and proceeded to the first floor balcony of Oasis Hardware Shop in Gwanda. He was spotted by a security guard who was on duty leading to his arrest.

"He was taken to the Gwanda Urban Police cells for detention. He escaped from the cells and went to a senior officer's canteen where he stole two rifles, a shotgun, two by 750 ml of Viceroy, a 750 ml bottle of Chateau brandy, a Samsung JI phone and a Bluetooth speaker," she said.

Miss Mahachi said Ndlovu was seen by a police officer, Constable Mongameli Ncube who called for reinforcement. She said the cops tried to apprehend Ndlovu but he pointed a gun at them and fled from the scene.

The cops pursued him and arrested him leading to the recovery of an AK47 rifle he was holding.

Miss Mahachi said Ndlovu led the police to a toilet where he had hidden a 303 Enfied rifle, a shotgun Enfied and the other stolen property. The stolen property is valued at $1 145 and property worth $1 115 was recovered. Miss Mahachi said Ndlovu also stole two by 200 grammes of Colcom polony valued at $4 from Umkoko Supermarket in Gwanda on October 25 last year.


