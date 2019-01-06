Latest News Editor's Choice


Man arrested for making false report

by Staff reporter
A Bulawayo man has been fined $100 for making a false police report that his vehicle had been stolen when in fact he was involved in an accident.

Danisa Nkomo was convicted on his own plea by Bulawayo magistrate Mrs Adelaide Mbeure.

He was fined $100 or in default two weeks in prison.

Mr Mufaro Mageza for the State said last Saturday at around 7PM Mr Regis Mupakaviri was driving a Honda fit car along Rangemore road in Nkulumane when he was side swiped by an Ipsum car being driven by Nkomo. He said after the accident, Nkomo did not stop even after Mr Mupakaviri signalled him to stop.

Mr Mupakaviri followed him towards the city centre and when they arrived at a robot controlled intersection at Plumtree road and Siyephambili drive, Nkomo failed to negotiate a filter and hit the dual carriageway forcing his car to stop. Nkomo got out of the car and started negotiating with Mr Mupakaviri offering him 400 rand for the damage.

Mr Mupakaviri refused insisting they call the police and then Nkomo walked away from the scene while Mr Mupakaviri proceeded to Donnington Police Station and reported the matter.

The police attended the scene and towed Nkomo's car for safe keeping. Nkomo the following day reported that his car had been stolen.


Source - chronicle

