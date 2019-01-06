Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

5 die in suspected fresh cholera scare

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
FIVE people have died from a suspected fresh cholera outbreak in Mavhurume village in Murewa.

The deceased are members of the Johane Marange apostolic sect, who are barred from seeking medical attention on religious grounds.

In a letter seen by NewsDay dated January 8, Murewa district administrator Gumburayi Wadzvanya wrote to the provincial administrator Tarubarira Kutamahufa, confirming the suspected cholera cases.

"The Ministry of Health has received a report from the head of Nyamutumbu Primary School, Mr Magora, of probable cases of cholera in Mavhurume 2 village in ward 11 of Murewa district. It was reported that there were five people who had symptoms of diarrhoea and vomiting who had died. Three of them died at Chitsidzo of Johane Marange apostolic sect in the village and two of them died at Murewa Hospital," the letter read.

"Murewa Hospital has since activated an emergency team, which was sent to assess the situation on the ground. The team, comprising representatives from the community nursing departments, laboratory departments and environment health departments, visited the village in question."

Last year, three members of another Johane Marange apostolic sect in Murewa died during a pilgrimage after contracting the deadly water-borne disease.
The church gathering was later banned after leaders of the sect barred health officials from accessing the shrine.

Kutamahufa yesterday said health experts had already been sent to the affected area.

"A team of experts has already been deployed into the affected area and we await confirmation from them to ascertain whether it is cholera or not.

However, I spoke to the acting provincial medical officer, who said some of the deceased are part of the three apostolic sect members who died last year," he said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa urged to retire redundant workers

20 mins ago | 261 Views

Zanu-PF Youth League backs Mnangagwa

24 mins ago | 119 Views

Zanu-PF mob disrupts business

36 mins ago | 458 Views

Hawks foil Mnangagwa, Chamisa talks

37 mins ago | 1023 Views

Zimbabwe approaching point of no return

39 mins ago | 521 Views

Mnangagwa under massive pressure

41 mins ago | 562 Views

Delta on the brink

42 mins ago | 636 Views

Lessons from the Zimbabwe coup

43 mins ago | 296 Views

Mnangagwa's govt big on rhetoric, small on delivery

43 mins ago | 77 Views

Growing unrest exposes official posturing

45 mins ago | 167 Views

MDC factional tensions reaches boiling point

45 mins ago | 262 Views

Zimbabwe companies to collapse in 30 days

46 mins ago | 309 Views

War vets want bank

47 mins ago | 118 Views

Military looms large in Zimbabwe power matrix

49 mins ago | 370 Views

Prosecutor-General appointment chaos

49 mins ago | 229 Views

$400m NRZ deal in limbo

50 mins ago | 80 Views

'Chamisa must rule' rant lands cop in soup

1 hr ago | 401 Views

Falcon Gold closed

1 hr ago | 309 Views

Time to confront bloodsuckers wherever and whenever

1 hr ago | 167 Views

Kasukuwere to seek medication in SA

1 hr ago | 289 Views

Delta's AB InBev places $120m unremitted dividends, fees into RBZ saving

1 hr ago | 189 Views

Essential services must be cushioned against fuel crisis

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Man left paralysed in vicious attack

1 hr ago | 267 Views

Shangani community fumes over killer cops

1 hr ago | 160 Views

Chamisa's ally/ foe arrested

1 hr ago | 236 Views

3 reasons why the Gabon coup failed

1 hr ago | 292 Views

Sandra Ndebele reflects on music journey

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Oliver Mtukudzi battling ill-health

1 hr ago | 292 Views

Zimbabwe doctors 'arm-twisted' to suspend strike

1 hr ago | 268 Views

Civil servants reject $41 (bond notes) pay rise

1 hr ago | 177 Views

Zimbabwe problems are surmountable, says Mthuli Ncube

1 hr ago | 260 Views

Man arrested for making false report

1 hr ago | 192 Views

Truck derails goods train

1 hr ago | 119 Views

Chiwenga slams use of social media to cause panic buying

1 hr ago | 94 Views

Westerhof eyes Joel Luphahla's job

1 hr ago | 161 Views

Dabengwa taken 'ill' to SA

1 hr ago | 182 Views

Cops in 16-man mine armed robbery

1 hr ago | 157 Views

Criminal gang hijacks Kudzanayi rank

1 hr ago | 194 Views

Family dumps dead body, demands (16) cow

1 hr ago | 248 Views

Bid to kill wife backfires

2 hrs ago | 231 Views

Jonathan Moyo sells his soul to the devil

2 hrs ago | 362 Views

Everybody in Bulawayo supports Orlando Pirates, claims Kuda Mahachi

2 hrs ago | 198 Views

FC Platinum bus supporters to Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Hubby, wife clash over selfies

2 hrs ago | 303 Views

Baboon feasts on family meal

2 hrs ago | 257 Views

Niece grabs aunt's hubby

2 hrs ago | 263 Views

Let's all rally behind FC Platinum

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Woman fakes own death to dump lover

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

Kombi fare increase to $10 in Harare

2 hrs ago | 2041 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days