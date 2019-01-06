Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa's ally/ foe arrested

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
MDC secretary-general Douglas Togarasei Mwonzora yesterday appeared before a Harare magistrate facing charges of negligent driving, failure to insure a motor vehicle and to licence a motor vehicle after he was involved in an accident.

Mwonzora appeared before magistrate Richard Ramaboa, who remanded him to January 24 on free bail.

It is the State case that on May 27 last year, Mwonzora was driving a Toyota Land Cruiser along Tynwald Road in Harare. It is alleged the vehicle was neither insured nor licensed, contrary to the provisions of the Road Traffic Act.

The State alleges that when Mwonzora approached the intersection of Kirkman Drive and Tynwald Road, he reversed and bumped into another Toyota Land Cruiser which was behind him, and was being driven by Onismo Muzhingi.

It is alleged no one was injured and both vehicles sustained minor damages. The State also alleges that Mwonzora was negligent after he failed to keep his vehicle under proper control.

Moses Mapanga appeared for the State.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa urged to retire redundant workers

20 mins ago | 266 Views

Zanu-PF Youth League backs Mnangagwa

24 mins ago | 121 Views

Zanu-PF mob disrupts business

36 mins ago | 462 Views

Hawks foil Mnangagwa, Chamisa talks

37 mins ago | 1039 Views

Zimbabwe approaching point of no return

39 mins ago | 529 Views

Mnangagwa under massive pressure

42 mins ago | 566 Views

Delta on the brink

43 mins ago | 642 Views

Lessons from the Zimbabwe coup

43 mins ago | 296 Views

Mnangagwa's govt big on rhetoric, small on delivery

43 mins ago | 77 Views

Growing unrest exposes official posturing

45 mins ago | 168 Views

MDC factional tensions reaches boiling point

45 mins ago | 262 Views

Zimbabwe companies to collapse in 30 days

46 mins ago | 310 Views

War vets want bank

48 mins ago | 118 Views

Military looms large in Zimbabwe power matrix

49 mins ago | 372 Views

Prosecutor-General appointment chaos

49 mins ago | 231 Views

$400m NRZ deal in limbo

50 mins ago | 80 Views

'Chamisa must rule' rant lands cop in soup

1 hr ago | 401 Views

Falcon Gold closed

1 hr ago | 309 Views

Time to confront bloodsuckers wherever and whenever

1 hr ago | 167 Views

Kasukuwere to seek medication in SA

1 hr ago | 290 Views

Delta's AB InBev places $120m unremitted dividends, fees into RBZ saving

1 hr ago | 189 Views

Essential services must be cushioned against fuel crisis

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Man left paralysed in vicious attack

1 hr ago | 267 Views

Shangani community fumes over killer cops

1 hr ago | 160 Views

3 reasons why the Gabon coup failed

1 hr ago | 293 Views

Sandra Ndebele reflects on music journey

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Oliver Mtukudzi battling ill-health

1 hr ago | 292 Views

Zimbabwe doctors 'arm-twisted' to suspend strike

1 hr ago | 269 Views

Civil servants reject $41 (bond notes) pay rise

1 hr ago | 177 Views

5 die in suspected fresh cholera scare

1 hr ago | 137 Views

Zimbabwe problems are surmountable, says Mthuli Ncube

1 hr ago | 260 Views

Man arrested for making false report

1 hr ago | 193 Views

Truck derails goods train

1 hr ago | 119 Views

Chiwenga slams use of social media to cause panic buying

1 hr ago | 94 Views

Westerhof eyes Joel Luphahla's job

1 hr ago | 161 Views

Dabengwa taken 'ill' to SA

1 hr ago | 182 Views

Cops in 16-man mine armed robbery

1 hr ago | 157 Views

Criminal gang hijacks Kudzanayi rank

1 hr ago | 194 Views

Family dumps dead body, demands (16) cow

1 hr ago | 248 Views

Bid to kill wife backfires

2 hrs ago | 231 Views

Jonathan Moyo sells his soul to the devil

2 hrs ago | 364 Views

Everybody in Bulawayo supports Orlando Pirates, claims Kuda Mahachi

2 hrs ago | 198 Views

FC Platinum bus supporters to Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Hubby, wife clash over selfies

2 hrs ago | 303 Views

Baboon feasts on family meal

2 hrs ago | 257 Views

Niece grabs aunt's hubby

2 hrs ago | 263 Views

Let's all rally behind FC Platinum

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Woman fakes own death to dump lover

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

Kombi fare increase to $10 in Harare

2 hrs ago | 2048 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days