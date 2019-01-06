Man left paralysed in vicious attack

News / National

by Staff reporter

TWO Chipinge men recently escaped death by a whisker after they were recently assaulted with iron bars by fellow villagers who left them for dead, with one of them now paralysed.This came to light during the initial appearance of Edwin Sithole (29) of Phase 5, Checheche Growth point, before Chipinge magistrate Joshua Nembaware yesterday.He was not asked to plead to two counts of attempted murder and one of assault and was remanded in custody to January 16.Prosecutor Shamiso Ncube told the court that on December 11 last year, Abednico Mudimba and Freedom Makuyana were walking home after a night out and met Sithole in the company of two friends, who are still at large.The trio allegedly started assaulting Makuyana with an iron bar, until he fell unconscious.Mudimba allegedly tried to intervene before they allegedly turned on him, assaulting him until he also fell unconscious.When Mudimba regained consciousness, he summoned a vehicle which took them to St Peters Hospital where both of them were admitted.Makuyana was further transferred to Mutare Provincial Hospital, where he was pronounced paralysed.He was discharged two days later and managed to identify Sithole after he had been arrested for another offence, in which he allegedly stabbed a person twice in a sports bar.