Kasukuwere to seek medication in SA

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A HARARE magistrate yesterday temporarily released former Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere's passport to allow him to travel to South Africa for medical attention over an undisclosed ailment.

Kasukuwere, who is facing criminal abuse of office charges and is being represented by Thembinkosi Magwaliba and Charles Chinyama, appeared before magistrate Hosea Mujaya, who ordered him to return the passport on January 16.

The former Zanu PF political commissar's trial was remanded to January 17 pending an application for review of Mujaya's decision to dismiss Kasukuwere's application for exception to the charges.

Allegations are that sometime in 2012, Kasukuwere, who then was Youth and Indigenisation minister, engaged Brainworks (Pvt) Ltd, led by George Manyere, to do consultancy work without following due processes.

He is also accused of corruptly offering 150 hectares of prime land in Harare to former First Lady Grace Mugabe's sister, Shuvai Gumbochuma, for development of residential stands.

Source - newsday

